"I was actually born in Canada" - Emma Raducanu reveals why her dominant 2R win in Montreal 'means so much' to her

Emma Raducanu laid bare how significant it is for her to be doing well at the ongoing WTA 1000 event of the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal, Canada. The Brit's admission came in the immediate aftermath of her second-round win at the hardcourt tournament against American rival Peyton Stearns.

Raducanu began her campaign in Montreal by dispatching Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-2, 6-4. Subsequently, on Wednesday, July 30, the 2021 US Open champion registered a 6-2, 6-4 win over Stearns, firing six aces and converting four of ten break points.

In her post-match, on-court interview, Emma Raducanu spoke up about her connection with Canada after acknowledging the UK flags that fans waved proudly throughout the contest. On November 13, 2002, Raducanu was born to Romanian-origin father Ion and Chinese-origin mother Renee in Toronto, the capital of the Canadian province of Ontario. She was only a child when her family moved to Bromley, England, where she was raised.

"I just want to say thank you. I mean, I see the Union Jack, so thank you. I saw that in some clutch moments and I was actually born in Canada, so, to come back and... (smiles) So, yeah, for me it means so much to be able to do well here, and I'm very happy to be in the next round," Raducanu said.

The former WTA No. 10's next challenge in Montreal is set to be a stern test of her title credentials, with the 2025 Wimbledon Championships runner-up awaiting her.

Emma Raducanu to play Amanda Anisimova in Montreal 3R; American bounced back to winning ways at WTA 1000 after heartbreak in Wimbledon final

Amanda Anisimova during a practice session at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal (Source: Getty)

Amanda Anisimova, just a year senior to Emma Raducanu, is the Brit's third round opponent at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal. Anisimova, the No. 5 seed, received a first-round bye and began her campaign with a second-round match against Lulu Sun; the American's first competitive outing since her chastening 0-6, 0-6 loss to Iga Swiatek in the final of this year's Wimbledon Championships.

The 23-year-old registered a 6-4, 7-6(5) win over Sun to secure progress to the third round. Raducanu should be confident going into the match against Anisimova considering the Brit's 2-0 head-to-head lead over the American.

The pair's maiden WTA Tour-level clash came in the second round of this year's Australian Open, which the Brit won 6-3, 7-5. Emma Raducanu's next victory against Amanda Anisimova was even more dominant; 6-1, 6-3 in the Round of 16 at the 2025 Miami Open.

