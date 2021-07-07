"I actually thought that I would never make it to the second week of a Slam" - Aryna Sabalenka after reaching SF at Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka's mental struggles at Grand Slams have always been an open secret. Every time she arrived at a Major with momentum on her side, the Belarusian inexplicably collapsed under the weight of expectations.

Dealing with the pressure associated with being a Slam favorite had been tough for the 23-year-old until the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. But finally appears to have come of age, making it to the semifinals of a Slam in her 15th main draw appearance.

Following her 6-4, 6-3 win over Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals, Sabalenka admitted that at one point she had started to believe she would never reach the second week of a Major.

"I was struggling at Grand Slams with all the emotions," explained Sabalenka in her post-match press conference. "For every Slam, I was so disappointed about myself that I can't handle this pressure.

"I actually thought that I will never make it to the second week. We worked a lot with my psychologist and my coach. Really happy that I am in the second week of Wimbledon and still have this opportunity to be in a Slam. I will do everything I can to reach my goal."

As the tournament progressed, Sabalenka started to feel less bogged down by the expectations. She has enjoyed herself on the court, focusing on her game rather than worrying about the outcome. That has made a huge difference and she is now just two wins away from winning her maiden Major.

"The only thing I was thinking about was my game and stay focused and to fight for every opportunity I had," the Belarusian said after her quarterfinal win.

"Today it is surprising but I didn't feel that pressure of being in the quarterfinals for the first time. I was just enjoying the atmosphere and enjoying my game."

"The Boulter match was really important for me" - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka believes her comeback win over Katie Boulter in the second round was the turning point of her tournament. The 23-year-old lost the first set but managed to claw her way back into the match and eventually seal a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win.

The win instilled Sabalenka with the confidence she needed to sail through the tournament.

"Actually the Boulter match was really important for me," admitted the World No. 4. "She had some opportunities. I am really happy that I was able to compete and fight my way through that match.

"Definitely that match showed me that I need to keep believing in myself. I just have to keep fighting and do everything I can."

Next up for Sabalenka is former US Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova, who has rediscovered her form at SW19. The Czech, a former World No. 1, has looked at home on the Wimbledon grass, reaching the semis for the first time in her career.

Despite having beaten Pliskova in their two previous meetings, Sabalenka is preparing for a stern challenge.

"Pliskova is a great player," said the Belarusian. "She is moving well and is hitting balls really solid. Serving well too. It's going to be a tough match but I am really looking forward to this one. I will do everything I can to win that one."

