"I admire Martina Navratilova, she is a very cool person, what she has achieved... everyone knows she's amazing" - Maria Sakkari

Martina Navratilova’s 18 Grand Slam singles titles make her one of the most successful tennis players of all time, but fans and fellow players admire her for much more than her on-court exploits. Maria Sakkari, for one, would testify to as much.

The Greek, who is in action at the BNP Paribas Open, was spotted sharing a lighthearted moment with Navratilova at Indian Wells earlier in the week.

On being asked about her interaction with the tennis legend during her fourth-round post-match press conference, Sakkari spoke of her admiration of Navratilova.

The Greek said talking about the Czech-American’s on-court achievements was pointless as they spoke for themselves, but instead focussed on her personality. She described her as a “very cool person” and “amazing”.

"You know, I admire [Martina Navratilova] so much," Maria Sakkari said. "She's a very cool person. What she has achieved, I'm not even going to mention, because it's pointless right now. Everyone knows she's amazing."

"Having Martina Navratilova around is nice, she really cares about women's tennis" - Maria Sakkari

Maria Sakkari in action during her fourth-round match at Indian Wells 2024.

Martina Navratilova continues her association with tennis despite having hung up her racket 18 years ago. She is often spotted at tournaments in the capacity of an expert observer, commentator and at times a member of the audience even.

Reacting positively to her presence, Maria Sakkari said it was nice to have Navratilova around and share tips now and then, especially because it showed how much she cared about women’s tennis and the players.

"I just feel like having [Martina Navratilova] around, and she gave me a couple of tips back in the day. It's nice, because she really cares about us, and cares about women's tennis," Maria Sakkari said.

Sakkari also heaped praise on another former World No. 1 and multiple-time Grand Slam champion, Chris Evert, saying all the legends were “very good” people.

"Yeah, it's nice to have her around. [Chris Evert], as well. All of the legends that are involved are, you know, very, very good people above everything," she added.

Sakkari scored a hard-fought three-set win over Diane Parry in the Indian Wells fourth-round, with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 scoreline. It was a second three-set win for the Greek this week as she had also been pushed the distance in her opener against Diana Shnaider.

Last year’s semifinalist, Sakkari will square off against Emma Navarro to return to the last four.