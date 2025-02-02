"I don't agree" - Carlos Alcaraz responds to Serena Williams' ex-coach saying Jannik Sinner isn't better than him

Carlos Alcaraz doesn't agree with what Patrick Mouratoglou, former coach of Serena Williams, expressed about Jannik Sinner recently. Sinner has continued his dominance of tennis at the Australian Open recently where he won his third overall Grand Slam trophy.

By winning that trophy, Sinner successfully defended his trophy from last year and proved once again that he's the best tennis player in the world. It was in Melbourne last year where he ascended to that throne and he's yet to relinquish it. According to Mouratoglou though, the Italian won't be dominant for much longer and he expects other players to pick up the slack and give him a run for his money.

Alcaraz remains one of the top candidates to do so because he actually is the only player that bested him more than once last year. That in itself paints him as the main antagonist from Sinner's POV. But he also disagrees with Mouratoglou, believing firmly that Sinner truly is the better player right now.

"Well, I mean Jannik, he’s the best right now. He lost four or five matches in one year, so it’s something crazy. You know, I understand the people, the talk about who is better. I understand all the discussion, but for me, we have to face Jannik. I think he’s the best. I hear what Patrick Mouratoglou said, but I just don’t agree with that. Every tournament he plays, he makes the final or he wins the trophy," Carlos Alcaraz told the media (including Sportskeeda).

That certainly has been true for a while, and even in 2025 as he won the Australian Open without too many problems. Even in the final, he didn't really face any kind of issues, winning in straight sets against Alexander Zverev.

The rivalry between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have widely been described as the rivalry which will push the sport forward. Both of them have been on record praising the other player for what they've been able to achieve.

There is also a lot of respect between them, but as Alcaraz pointed out in the past, they're not really friends, nor close friends for that matter, which is the necessary distance for an iconic rivalry.

But when we can, we talk a little bit besides tennis, about life. But not too much. It means we have a good relationship but we are not close friends. "I think the respect we have puts us in a position that we have a really good relationship."

Time will tell what happens of the rivalry, but for now, Sinner has had the upper hand overall even though in the H2H, Alcaraz might be the one doing better.

