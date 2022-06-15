"I do not agree with Rafael Nadal, he talks so much about his injuries" - José Luis González

The tennis world felt sorry for World No. 4 Rafael Nadal when he visibly struggled with a foot problem at the Italian Open in May. The Spaniard lost his round-of-16 match against Canadian Denis Shapovalov in Rome after winning the first set and then proceeded to limp off the court, which raised concerns about his participation in the 2022 French Open.

However, Nadal didn't just reach Paris but also regained the Roland Garros crown in style. The 36-year-old, who suffers from Mueller-Weiss syndrome, was repeatedly asked about the condition of his foot throughout the tournament and Nadal kept insisting that he would talk about it once his campaign ended.

True to his word, the 22-time Grand Slam champion made public how he dealt with the injury at a press conference, stating that he resorted to using anesthetic injections and anti-inflammatories during the event to numb the pain in his foot.

While sympathies have poured in from all corners, compatriot and three-time Olympian José Luis González, in an interview with Spanish newspaper ABC, has accused Nadal of victimizing himself by talking about his injuries.

"I do not agree with Rafael Nadal that he talks so much about his injuries. I think he is wrong talking so much about his ailments in the face of public opinion, because it could be understood as victimhood," said González.

The 64-year-old González also said that athletes should never talk about their physical problems.

"If you decide to go to a competition, it is because you are in a position to do so. If you accept the challenge, you accept it and you should not talk about your physical problems," González said, adding, "One must assume that he is to compete, period. There are girls in rhythmic gymnastics with more physical problems than Nadal and they don't talk about it as much. I also had my patellar tendon removed."

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello are soon-to-be parents

Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello alongside Albert II, the Prince of Monaco. [File photo]

According to a report in Spanish magazine Hola, Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello are expecting their first child. The couple is yet to confirm the news.

In 2017, Nadal expressed his desire to start a family and have kids.

"I have the intention and hope of forming a family. I love children and I would like my children to do what they like," Nadal said.

The news comes on the same day as the Balearic government decided to honor the 14-time Roland Garros champion for his accomplishments throughout his career.

