"I was ahead of my time with the trend" - Eugenie Bouchard boasts about being a Barbie fangirl

Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard recently displayed her excitement for the new Barbie movie on her social media.

Bouchard posted a series of Instagram stories about how she was promoting Barbie dolls and more way before the hype created by the movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The 29-year-old posted a photo of herself dressed in pink, with a Barbie doll in hand.

"I would like to humbly remind you all that I was ahead of my time with the Barbie trend. This was my Barbie-themed birthday party last year," Bouchard captioned.

Eugenie Bouchard reminds everyone she is a huge Barbie fan

The former World No. 5 then added a series of posts in which she could be seen wearing pink outfits throughout the years.

She went on to repost a video of her having a Barbie-themed cake for one of her birthdays.

"Let's not forget the Barbie cake," she wrote.

Finally, Bouchard posted a video from 1998 where she can be seen opening Barbie-themed presents. In the video, a four-year-old Bouchard is seen unwrapping Christmas gifts with her sister. The two erupt in excitement after finding a Barbie set as their gift.

Eugenie Bouchard recently went to the ESPY Awards show in a pink dress, captioning an Instagram post:

"Barbie at the ESPYs."

Eugenie Bouchard without Canadian Open 2023 wildcard

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open

Eugenie Bouchard did not receive a wildcard for the main draw of the 2023 Canadian Open. She will have to play the qualifying rounds of her home tournament.

The former Wimbledon finalist had to hope for a wildcard for the main draw as she currently sits at the 212th position in the WTA rankings.

"Three Canadian tennis players will make a splash on the courts during the #OBN23 qualifiers in Montreal! Eugenie Bouchard - Currently holds her highest ranking since October 2021. See them in action on August 5 and 6," the tournament wrote on social media.

The 29-year-old Canadian had dropped out of the top 100 in the rankings in July 2019 and hasn't been able to recover since.

Bouchard participated in the main draw of the Canadian Open nine times in a row between 2011 and 2019. However, she never got anywhere near the end of the tournament.

For this year's tournament, the organization awarded wildcards to three Canadian players – Bianca Andreescu, Leylah Fernandez, and Rebecca Marino. All three players are within the top 100 rankings.

Alongside the Canadians, the Canadian Open gave wildcards to Venus Williams, and Caroline Wozniacki, former Grand Slam champions.