"I already followed in the footsteps of Jana Novotna and Martina Navratilova"- Petra Kvitova after winning Eastbourne title in lead-up to Wimbledon

Petra Kvitova turned in a grasscourt masterclass in the final of the 2022 Rotheasy International Eastbourne to lift her fifth career title on the surface. The Czech, who last reached the summit clash in 2011, needed just over an hour to outclass last year's winner Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2.

Kvitova has now completed the 'UK trinity' — the three major grass titles on the British lawns at Wimbledon, Birmingham and Eastbourne. In doing so, the southpaw joined an exclusive club of players which includes fellow Czechs Jana Novotna and Martina Navratilova.

Novotna, in 1998, lifted back-to-back titles in Eastbourne and Wimbledon — the last player to do so. On being asked if she was looking to follow in her countrywoman's footsteps during the trophy presentation ceremony, Kvitova said she had, in a sense, already done so by winning the two titles.

"I did already followed her, so yeah, it's always nice to think about Jana [Novotna] of course," Petra Kvitova said. "And she had so many great matches, not only here, but in Wimbledon as well, Martina [Navratilova], fellow Czech."

"It's really nice and yeah I'm glad that, you know, we are able to play such a great event as it's here and that's a big thanks as well to the sponsors, the WTA and LTA and everybody who made this the tournament possible," Kvitova conrinued. "Because yeah is the best preparation for Wimbledon as well."

wta @WTA







#RothesayInternational Love to see it @Petra_Kvitova back with a trophy since her 2021 win in Doha! Love to see it 💜🇨🇿 @Petra_Kvitova back with a trophy since her 2021 win in Doha!#RothesayInternational https://t.co/HQCcehlej5

Recalling the last time she played in the Eastbourne final, Kvitova said she did not want to miss out on another chance at winning the trophy and was happy to have come through a tough encounter.

"Well, I had already experienced losing in the final. So, there I was a little bit lucky, but it was a tough match congratulations to Jelena as well." Kvitova said. "Well, done to your team as well. You know, playing singles doubles, I don't know how you are doing it, but congrats."

"Playing on the grass is very special for me" - Petra Kvitova heading into Wimbledon

Petra Kvitova will look to keep her momentum going as she heads to Wimbledon next.

Shifting her focus onto her game, Kvitova said that she has always enjoyed playing on grass — the surface where she has enjoyed career-best results, including both her Grand Slam titles — and described it as something "very special".

The Czech then went on to thank the fans for their support, saying it was a much better feeling to play in front of packed stadiums after the COVID-19-marred time on the circuit.

"I mean playing on the grass is very special for me every time, its a special one you step out on such a beautiful court as it's here," Petra Kvitova said. "Thank you to the people who are already taking care every day about the grass. And yeah, I hope that we didn't really destroy that much."

"Sometimes it's very windy as today so it's not really great but we didn't really have a rain, so that's that's great as well." she continued. "Always full stadium. Thank you very much guys for coming every day. It's really, you know, nice to play for another people again. In Corona, it was really tough time and yeah, such a better feeling now."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far