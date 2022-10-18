"I already suspected Guadalajara would be a joke of a 1000, but I wasn't expecting bees to be the reason LMAO" - Tennis fans react as bees take over umpire's chair at Guadalajara Open

The WTA Guadalajara Open was in the news for unusual reasons as a beehive above the umpire's chair forced a delayed start to the match between Petra Kvitova and Bernarda Pera.

The out-of-the-ordinary scene caught the attention of tennis fans on Twitter, who aired their thoughts about what transpired at the WTA 1000 tournament that is currently underway at the Panamerican Tennis Center in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Roo 🏈🎾🇨🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦 @R00349 I already suspected Guadalajara would be a joke of a 1000 even before the tournament began, but I wasn't expecting bees to be the reason LMAO I already suspected Guadalajara would be a joke of a 1000 even before the tournament began, but I wasn't expecting bees to be the reason LMAO

One user humorously questioned whether the organizers at the Guadalajara Open had a "plan bee."

One fan asked if the bees were tennis fans.

AOmetaverse @AOmetaverse @WTAGuadalajara Leave them there it was meant to bee @WTAGuadalajara Leave them there it was meant to bee

NotJust10is @Del_10is_tweets

So Petra/Bernarda match is on hold. bzzzzzz

#QueenBee

#GuadalajaraOpenAkron How crazy is this...a queen bee & her hive have landed on the ump's chair on the main stadium at Guadalajara Open.So Petra/Bernarda match is on hold. bzzzzzz How crazy is this...a queen bee & her hive have landed on the ump's chair on the main stadium at Guadalajara Open.So Petra/Bernarda match is on hold. bzzzzzz🐝#QueenBee#GuadalajaraOpenAkron

Lindsey Leigh @LindseyFrenzy12 @DCarter8 : Guadalajara still open lol...Or shoot to Apple Bees real quick” is that a pun intended? Haha “@DCarter8: Guadalajara still open lol...Or shoot to Apple Bees real quick” is that a pun intended? Haha

Here are a few more reactions to the bee incident at the Guadalajara Open:

yas @tsitsiYAS rain in San Diego, bees in Guadalajara they really don’t want us Europeans to watch matches rain in San Diego, bees in Guadalajara they really don’t want us Europeans to watch matches

Kvitova subsequently beat Pera 6-3, 7-5 and will take on Bianca Andreescu in the next round.

Several big names in the fray at Guadalajara Open

Bernarda Pera in action at the 2022 Guadalajara Open Akron

Coco Gauff, Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, Caroline Garcia, and Daria Kasatkina are some of the big names taking part in the Guadalajara Open, the final WTA 1000 event of the season.

Guadalajara was chosen as the venue for the WTA finals in 2021 after the tournament was shifted from Shenzhen, which was slated to host the event.

The Guadalajara Open is part of the updated WTA calendar and is taking place for the first time owing to the cancelation of tournaments in China and Russia this season.

Guadalajara also hosts the Abierto Akron Zapopan, a WTA 250 event.

