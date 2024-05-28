"I was already in tears after Rafael Nadal's match" - Alize Cornet embraces retirement, breaks down in tears following French Open 2024 1R exit

A month ago, Alize Cornet announced that the 2024 French Open would be the final tournament of her career. On 28 May, Cornet faced defeat against Qinwen Zheng in the first round of the tournament and drew the curtains on her singles career. She was in tears while giving her post-match speech.

34-year-old Cornet has an impressive record of taking down top contenders. She has had 25 top-10 wins over the course of her career and was hoping to make it 26 today by taking down seventh seed Zheng. However, the Australian Open runner-up defeated the Frenchwoman 6-2, 6-1.

After the match, the tournament paid tribute to Cornet at the Court Philippe-Chatrier. Her career had come full circle. Her first Grand Slam main draw appearance was at the French Open in 2005. She had then lost to Amelie Mauresmo in the second round.

Mauresmo, now director of the tournament, was alongside Cornet and embraced her as she cried during the heartfelt tribute.

In her speech, Cornet mentioned how Rafael Nadal's potentially final match at the French Open against Alexander Zverev on Monday already had her crying.

“First of all thank you for staying here. I’m really moved. I was already in tears after Rafa Nadal’s match. I’m in more tears now. Lots of emotions. I’ve been preparing myself for weeks for this moment but you’re never really ready when you have to say goodbye," Cornet said.

The Frenchwoman was in the stands watching Nadal's 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 defeat against Zverev on 27 May. Alize Cornet would have loved to win and continue her own run at the Paris Slam but it was not meant to be.

"I would’ve liked to have won and do a better show. But you can’t change it. I gave everything to tennis. I was just really lucky to have the life I’ve had. It took a lot of efforts and sacrifices and questioning yourself. There were lot of ups and downs. But what an adventure…”

Alize Cornet will take part in both the women's and mixed doubles events at the French Open

Alize Cornet at the 2024 French Open.

Alize Cornet's singles career came to an end with her first-round exit on Tuesday, 28 May, but her doubles career is still ongoing. She is set to partner Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro in the women's doubles events and they will face the pair of Arantxa Rus and Anna Blinkova in the first round.

In the mixed doubles event, Cornet will partner with Frenchman Nicolas Mahut and they will face the pair of Eduoard Roger-Vasselin and Laura Siegemund.