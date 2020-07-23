Not many players have managed to defeat Rafael Nadal on clay. In fact, the list is so short that it can even be counted on one hand.

The Spaniard has suffered just 39 defeats (so far) on his favorite surface during his 19-year long career. And one of those defeats came at the hands of former World No. 6 Nicolas Lapentti.

In a recent interview with Radio Huancavilca, Lapentti spoke about Rafael Nadal and the rest of the Big 3, as well as how tough to beat they were at their respective peaks.

Lapentti rues the difference in eras as he reminisces his rivalry with Rafael Nadal

Nicolas Lapentti managed to get the better of a 17-year-old Rafael Nadal at the 2003 Swedish Open in Bastad. The match was fought on clay, where the Ecuadorian emerged victorious by the scoreline of 3-6 6-3 7-6.

Their two subsequent encounters, however, were won by Rafael Nadal.

Lapentti turned pro a full six years before Nadal, and now regrets that he couldn't have a longer rivalry with the Spaniard.

“I always competed with Rafael Nadal but we were from different times. If we had been at the same time, the quality would have been more,” Lapentti said.

The Ecuadorian was further asked to compare the Big 3 when they were all aged 25. Lapentti picked Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as his top choices, while also giving his reason for leaving out Novak Djokovic.

“I think of those three I stay with Roger and Rafael, because Novak reached his highest peak at another age,” he said.

Lapentti picks Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer ahead of Djokovic

Lapentti hopes to host Rafael Nadal in Ecuador soon

Back in 2019, Nicolas Lapentti had organised the Roger Federer show in Ecuador. That was an exhibition event which saw the celebrated Swiss taking on Alexander Zverev in several South-American cities, including Quito.

A similar event was subsequently planned with Rafael Nadal at the helm, but the COVID-19 pandemic played spoilsport. Lapentti now hopes that Nadal can make it to Ecuador for the exhibition event whenever the global situation improves.

“The idea for this year was for Nadal to come, we have to hope that everything improves in the health area, to hold such events,” Lapentti said.

Rafael Nadal is no stranger to exhibition events

Rafael Nadal is expected to have an action-packed next few months, as the ATP tour plans to restart. While there are big doubts regarding his participation in the hardcourt tournaments, he is unlikely to miss the clay swing starting with the Madrid Open.

It seems bit of a stretch for Rafael Nadal to take part in an exhibition event this year, given the schedule and the still-raging global health crisis. However, with plans already in place, it shouldn’t be surprising if Nadal graces Ecuador with a visit some time next year.