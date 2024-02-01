Veteran Pakistan tennis player Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi hinted at playing singles on the opening day of the Davis Cup tie against India, starting on Saturday, February 3, in Islamabad.

The 43-year-old is currently the only player from his country to play on the ATP Tour. However, he has majorly played doubles events in recent times, though he steps for Pakistan in Davis Cup ties when needed.

In September last year, Qureshi beat Indonesia's David Agung Susanto 6-1, 6-4 on home grass court .The Pakistan tennis ace has also featured in Davis Cup singles against Lithuania (2022), Japan (2021) and Slovenia (2020). He expressed his excitement at the prospect of playing singles against rivals India in the upcoming tie.

"I have always considered myself to play singles, but I don't do it every single time. I am preparing for everything, singles and doubles, and the same goes for everyone in the team. We will see. We have one more day of training," he told news agency PTI.

"If they play singles then the contest will be tight" - Ex-Pak player on Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan's availability

Aisami-ul-Haq Qureshi could likely face Ramkumar Ramanathan or N Sriram Balaji in the singles event on the first day (February 3). Two singles matches will take place on Day 1 followed by the doubles clash and the remaining two singles next day (February 4).

Aqeel Khan, another 40-plus Pakistan senior, could share the singles responsibility with Qureshi. The duo boycotted Pakistan's last Davis Cup clash against India after the match was forced out of Islamabad to Kazakhstan with the Indian national federation's (AITA) demand to play at a neutral venue.

India registered a resounding 3-0 win against Pakistan in the Asia/Oceania Group 1 tie. With the return of their experienced duo, Pakistan is said to have a fair chance against an Indian side post the Rohan Bopanna era.

Former Pakistan Davis Cup captain Hameed ul Haq opined that the upcoming India-Pakistan contest would be a tight one.

"We have got some good results on grass but the Indian team is also very good on this surface. They know what is required. I feel India have better chances to win this tie but since Pakistan has two very experienced players in Aqeel Khan and Aisam-u-haq Qureshi, if they play singles then the contest will be tight," he said.

The Indian men's tennis team has returned to Pakistan for a contest after 60 years. The last time the team toured Pakistan for a Davis Cup Zone B tie was in 1964.