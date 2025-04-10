"I am always happy to come to India" - Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew at Billie Jean King Cup 2025 in Pune

It's safe to say that Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew has been the standout performer so far in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 tournament. With two victories so far this campaign, the Thai star has put on a scintillating performance so far at Pune's Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex.

Ad

Mananchaya opened her tournament with a battling comeback victory against Hong Yi Cody Wong of Hong Kong, China. She trailed 3-6 in the opening set but battled back in fine fashion to take the remaining two sets 6-3, 6-1 as Thailand claimed a dominant 3-0 victory in their first-round match.

Mananchaya Sawangkaew in action at 2025 Billie Jean King Cup

About her experience playing in India, Manchaya said:

Ad

Trending

“I've played in India since I was a junior and I really love it. Sometimes, it's tough to play because it's humid but I am getting used to it. The Indian players are getting really better and I like playing here.”

The Thai star, who had recently participated in the WTA Mumbai Open 2025 (also organized by MSLTA), is in awe of the tournament facilities in India.

Ad

“The facilities here are very good just like the WTA Mumbai Open. It's getting better than before and I am always happy to come to India,” she added.

Piling on the pressure, Mananchaya took on India's Sahaja Yamalapalli on day two in a dramatic encounter. The Thai player won the first set 6-3 before Sahaja rallied to take the second set through a tiebreaker. The match ended prematurely, however, when Sahaja retired injured in the deciding set as Mananchaya led 1-0.

Ad

Talking about her opponent, Sahaja, Mananchaya remarked:

“She played really well and has improved a lot from before. She fought hard for her country, but it was unfortunate that she had to retire. We didn’t want to finish like this but I hope she gets better and keeps fighting tomorrow.”

"'We support each other" - Mananchaya credits team spirit for BJK Cup success

Discussing how she's navigating the local weather conditions, Mananchaya said:

Ad

“I have been playing the second match in the evening so it has helped me a lot. I saw my teammates play the first match in the afternoon and noticed that the ball was very flat. When the sun is down, it's not that hot and the ball stays on the court more, so it is better.”

Ad

Mananchaya Sawangkaew in action at 2025 Billie Jean King Cup

Mananchaya also emphasized the crucial role her team plays in handling the pressure of representing Thailand.

Ad

“There is a lot of pressure in this tournament because we are playing for our country but we support each other a lot and help each other get relaxed. When representing the country, it is mostly about mental strength and the coach has helped me a lot in that. Everyone makes me smile and I love this team,” she said.

Ad

As the tournament progresses, Mananchaya's consistent performances have positioned Thailand as serious contenders in the competition.

The Asia-Oceania leg of the Billie Jean King Cup 2025 is jointly organized by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in collaboration with the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association (PMDTA).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farhaan Moulvi Sports aficionado. Borderline dopamine addict. Know More