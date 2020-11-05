"I have always nurtured an unwavering passion for this sport" - Rafael Nadal after his 1000th win

Rafael Nadal was given a scare by his good friend Feliciano Lopez at the Rolex Paris Masters on Wednesday, but he eventually rallied to claim his 1,000th win on the professional tour.

With this victory, Nadal became just the fourth man in the Open Era to have reached the landmark. The Spaniard has also won 20 Major titles, and has shown remarkable longevity in his career despite the frequent questions of retirement that tend to surround him.

Speaking to the press after his win over Lopez, Rafael Nadal reflected on his latest achievement with great emotion, highlighting the iron-clad will that has helped shape his career.

Nadal : "J'ai toujours nourri une passion indéfectible pour ce sport"

"I am proud of a lot of things in my career," Nadal said. "It is true that I have contracted injuries at different parts of my career. And I have always nurtured an unwavering passion for this sport, to continue this activity, I am also proud of it."

Rafael Nadal is widely considered the mentally toughest player in the history of the sport, having come back from one injury after another throughout his career. His fellow Spaniards Albert Costa, Carlos Moya, Juan Carlos Ferrero and David Ferrer talked at length about Nadal's intensity and determination in a recent interview, leaving everyone in no doubt why the 34-year-old has accomplished so much in his career.

Nadal himself lay special emphasis on his passion for the sport, and how he has never allowed himself to get complacent after his victories.

"Even after having accomplished a lot, I have always been able to keep this hunger for victories, to move forward, while keeping the humility and to accept the challenges to be overcome," Nadal said.

Without that, I will never succeed: Rafael Nadal on his family and the people around him

Rafael Nadal celebrates with his family after winning the 2020 French Open

Earning his 1,000th ATP tour win is not the only milestone that Rafael Nadal has achieved this year in Paris. He also won the Roland Garros title last month in the French capital, tying Roger Federer for the record of most Slams won in men's singles.

But the Spaniard explained during his interview how none of this would have been possible without the encouragement and motivation from the people around him. Nadal gave special credit to his family and friends, who have supported him through thick and thin over the years.

"There were times when things weren't going the way I wanted or expected. But I always had help with fantastic people around me and a family too. Without that, I will never succeed,” Nadal said.