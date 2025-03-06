"I always try and send my support" - Jack Draper reveals his conversations with Jannik Sinner amid "difficult" period

Jack Draper has sent words of encouragement to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner as the latter continues to serve a three-month ban. The Brit sat down for a quick chat with Sky Sports ahead of his campaign at the BNP Paribas Open 2025 at Indian Wells.

Sinner had tested positive for the banned substance Clostebol last year, a fact that came to light in August. While the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) gave him a clean chit, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) decided to pursue the matter. The ordeal concluded this year with the Italian receiving a three-month ban starting from early February.

Draper is confident that Sinner will emerge stronger from this unsettling experience. He acknowledged that this has been a period of hardship for him, and that he has his back. The Brit looks up to him and admires his conduct both on and off the court.

"One thing about Jannik is that he will definitely come back stronger. This period and last year has been very difficult for him. I always try and send my support. I tell him I’m very inspired by him and all the things he's achieved in the game, and his work ethic. The way he carries himself on and off the court is very impressive," Jack Draper on Jannik Sinner.

Draper also stated that Sinner is a gem of a person, and is worthy of his recent success. He also can't wait to see him back in action as soon as possible.

"Honestly he's just a genuine, kind guy, and yeah, I think he deserves all the success he's getting and I look forward to seeing him back on the court," Draper added.

Sinner is slated to make his comeback in front of his home crowd at the Italian Open in May. Draper, meanwhile, is focused on his campaign at Indian Wells, where he is gunning to capture his maiden Masters 1000 title.

Jack Draper is one of the favorites to make a deep run at Indian Wells 2025

Jack Draper at the Qatar Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Jack Draper's rise to the top of the game has now made him a title contender at most tournaments. He has a pretty good shot at going all the way at Indian Wells this year. He recently finished as the runner-up to Andrey Rublev at last month's Qatar Open, and reached a new career high ranking of No. 12.

Draper also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open at the start of the year, though he retired from his match against Carlos Alcaraz after losing the first two sets. Given his frequent injury struggles, he withdrew from the Dubai Tennis Championships in order to not overexert himself.

The Brit has received a bye into the second round of the BNP Paribas Open as one of the seeded players. He will begin his run here against either compatriot Jacob Fearnley or teen sensation Joao Fonseca.

