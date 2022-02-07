"I always wanted to become a Grand Slam  champion; I dreamt of it when I was a kid" - Novak Djokovic recalls his first ever Grand Slam title

In a recent interview with Eurosport Tennis, Novak Djokovic recalled his first ever Grand Slam title with fondness. Having achieved it at the 2008 Australian Open, the World No. 1 revealed that even as a child he had constantly dreamed about winning a Major one day.

Djokovic had reached the finals at the US Open last year, but proved no match for 3-time defending champion Roger Federer. The Swiss ousted him in straight sets, for which the Serb got revenge at the very next Grand Slam.

Tennis Historian @HistorianTennis 2008 Australian Open Men's SF:



(3)Novak Djokovic def. (1)Roger Federer 7-5, 6-3, 7-6(5)



In a rematch of the US Open final, Djokovic got his first win over Federer at a major. He would go on to win his first major.



Federer was the 2-time defending champion. 2008 Australian Open Men's SF:(3)Novak Djokovic def. (1)Roger Federer 7-5, 6-3, 7-6(5)In a rematch of the US Open final, Djokovic got his first win over Federer at a major. He would go on to win his first major.Federer was the 2-time defending champion. https://t.co/d3fI9pIsn2

Seeded third in the 2008 Melbourne Major, the 20-time Grand Slam champion defeated Federer in the semifinals -- his sixth consecutive straight-sets victory of the tournament. In the final against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, he lost the first set but recovered quickly to take the next three sets for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(2) victory.

Speaking in the interview, Djokovic stated that it was a dream come true for him. It was made further special by the presence of his entire family, who had made the trip from Serbia to watch him make history as the first ever Serbian man to win a Grand Slam.

The World No. 1 credited his family for giving him the "unconditional love and support" he needed to achieve his dreams, and referred to his triumph as a "very fulfilling moment".

"I always wanted to become a Grand Slam champion. I dreamt of it when I was a kid and I worked towards the goal with my family and close ones. My whole family was there at the 2008 Australian Open final -- both my brothers and my parents," Djokovic said. "They gave me unconditional love and support, so it was a very fulfilling moment and definitely a dream come true."

The 34-year-old also reminisced about the 2012 Australian Open final against Rafael Nadal. As the defending champion, Djokovic defeated Nadal 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6(5)-7, 7-5 in a marathon five-setter that lasted five hours and 53 minutes. To this day, it remains the longest ever final in Grand Slam history.

The World No. 1 regarded it as the "most exciting" match he has ever played in his career and called his opponent a "great warrior".

"I remember [the 2012 Australian Open final against Rafa] very well. It was draining, it was historic. It was probably the most exciting and the most unbelievable match that I was ever part of. Rafa is a great rival and a great warrior and it was one of the nights that I will always remember," Djokovic said.

Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_



On this day in 2012, Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7(5) 7-5 at the Australian Open after 5 hours and 53 minutes The longest Grand Slam final of all time.On this day in 2012, Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7(5) 7-5 at the Australian Open after 5 hours and 53 minutes The longest Grand Slam final of all time.On this day in 2012, Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7(5) 7-5 at the Australian Open after 5 hours and 53 minutes 😮 https://t.co/NQR3SGZURi

At the presentation ceremony, both players were so exhausted that they could not stand because of cramping. The organizers had to offer them chairs to sit on, a moment the Serb looked back on with humor. He added that it was a "true honor" to have been part of such a "historic" match and hailed the 21-time Grand Slam champion for making it so competitive.

"We were both stretching here, and kind of cramping in the ceremony. We had a couple of chairs and we sat down, the first and only time I've ever done that. It really required a lot of energy, a lot of effort from us both to get there and it was a true honor to be part of such a competitive match," he added.

"Stan Wawrinka is definitely one of the toughest opponents I've had throughout my career" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic thought highly of Stan Wawrinka, calling him one of his "toughtest opponents"

Novak Djokovic also reserved high praise for Stan Wawrinka, whom he met three years on the trot between 2013 and 2015 at the Australian Open. He considered the Swiss "one of the toughest opponents" he had ever faced.

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 Djokovic defeats Wawrinka at the Australian Open 2013, 1-6 7-5 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 12-10.



Wawrinka defeats Djokovic at the Australian Open 2014, 2-6 6-4 6-2 3-6 9-7.



Djokovic defeats Wawrinka at the Australian Open 2015, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0. Djokovic defeats Wawrinka at the Australian Open 2013, 1-6 7-5 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 12-10.Wawrinka defeats Djokovic at the Australian Open 2014, 2-6 6-4 6-2 3-6 9-7.Djokovic defeats Wawrinka at the Australian Open 2015, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Recalling their fourth-round encounter at the 2013 edition, in particular, a 1-6, 7-5, 6-4, 6(5)-7, 12-10 victory for the Serb, he remarked that Wawrinka was "killing him" at Melbourne Park that day despite ending up on the losing side. Djokovic lauded the 3-time Grand Slam champion for the "amazing" match and added that the fixture will always have a place in his heart.

"[The 2013 Australian Open fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka] was another thriller. A five-set marathon match. Stan was killing me on the court. Then it went the distance and it was one of those matches that will remain in my heart forever," the World No. 1 said. "He is definitely one of the toughest opponents I've had throughout my career. We've had some amazing battles over the years and this was definitely one of the best ones."

