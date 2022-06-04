"I always wanted to have some kind of a record but it's pretty hard in tennis after Serena Williams' career" - Iga Swiatek on her 35-match unbeaten run en route to the French Open title

Iga Swiatek had unparalleled expectations placed on her coming into the French Open. The World No. 1, seen as the title favorite from day one, was on a 28-match win-streak at the start of the tournament, seven short of Venus Williams' record, set in 2000, for the longest unbeaten run in the 21st century.

The Pole managed all those expectations wonderfully, living up to her billing by lifting the Roland Garros trophy on Saturday.

Facing off against Coco Gauff in the final, the 21-year-old wrapped things up with a dominant 6-1, 6-3 win to lift her second Roland Garros and Grand Slam title.

wta @WTA INVINCIBLE IGA



INVINCIBLE IGA @iga_swiatek defeats Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to claim her second career #RolandGarros title with a 35th consecutive victory! 🏆 INVINCIBLE IGA 🏆🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek defeats Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to claim her second career #RolandGarros title with a 35th consecutive victory! https://t.co/V99DalzqH3

Swiatek has managed to equal the elder Williams' record in the process, while also surpassing Serena Williams' second-best 34-match win-streak.

Speaking at her press conference after the win, the Pole appeared pretty chuffed with herself, despite admitting that it felt "weird" to have overtaken the American legend on at least one particular record list.

Story continues below ad

OptaAce @OptaAce



@WTA 35 - Iga #Swiatek has equalled the longest winning streak in 2000s by a female player: 35 consecutive wins by Venus Williams between Wimbledon and Linz 2000. Incredible. @WTA _insider 35 - Iga #Swiatek has equalled the longest winning streak in 2000s by a female player: 35 consecutive wins by Venus Williams between Wimbledon and Linz 2000. Incredible.@WTA @WTA_insider https://t.co/PReBE78xMy

The two-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she never thought she would be able to beat the former World No. 1 in anything, which made her title run all the more special in her opinion.

"I think honestly, it may seem pretty weird, but having that 35th win and kind of doing something more than Serena did, it's something special," Swiatek said. "Because I always wanted to be, I don't know, to have some kind of a record. In tennis it's pretty hard after Serena Williams' career."

Story continues below ad

Tennis Majors @Tennis_Majors Swiatek : "In tennis I always wanted a record, and it's hard with what Serena achieved. So yes, this winning streak in very special." #RolandGarros Swiatek : "In tennis I always wanted a record, and it's hard with what Serena achieved. So yes, this winning streak in very special." #RolandGarros

Swiatek appeared cautiously optimistic about what lay in store for her in the future, remarking that she would be more than happy to extend the streak even further.

"So basically that really hit me, you know. Obviously winning a Grand Slam too, but this one was pretty special because I felt like I've done something that nobody ever done, and maybe it's gonna be even more," Iga Swiatek said, adding, "Yeah, this one was special."

Story continues below ad

"Seeing Polish flags and knowing that people are there to support me, it's a great feeling" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek was of the opinion that she liked her 2020 French Open triumph better than the 2022 win

During the press conference, Iga Swiatek was also asked how the 2022 French Open run compared to her title run in the 2020 edition, where she won the tournament as an unseeded player in her maiden appearance.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Iga Swiatek has now won 18 consecutive sets in finals, has not lost more than 5 games in her last 9 finals.



2022 RG: 61 63

2022 Rome: 62 62

2022 Stuttgart: 62 62

2022 Miami: 64 60

2022 IW: 64 61

2022 Doha: 62 60

2021 Rome: 60 60

2021 Adelaide: 62 62

2020 RG: 64 61 Iga Swiatek has now won 18 consecutive sets in finals, has not lost more than 5 games in her last 9 finals. 2022 RG: 61 632022 Rome: 62 622022 Stuttgart: 62 622022 Miami: 64 602022 IW: 64 612022 Doha: 62 602021 Rome: 60 602021 Adelaide: 62 622020 RG: 64 61

Story continues below ad

The World No. 1 was of the opinion that she liked her 2020 triumph better, since it was much easier to focus given the lack of spectators at the event. At the same time, the Pole noted that she used the presence of the crowd this year to distract herself during the tense moments of the game.

"I liked [the 2020 French Open title win] more, for sure. It was kind of easier to focus, because with the empty, almost-empty stadium, you hear your every thought basically," Iga Swiatek said. "Here you can actually lean on the audience, and maybe sometimes if you're a little bit stressed, just let yourself hear all these things and then you're not hearing your own thoughts. So that's pretty nice. I tried to use it that way sometimes."

Story continues below ad

Matt Cronin @TennisReporters Another and another to win it, for months, now, when Iga Swiatek wins RG again, beating Gauff 61, 63. That is two Grand Slams victories, from 2020 and 2022. She is always locked in, called 'Ms. Confidence.' Another and another to win it, for months, now, when Iga Swiatek wins RG again, beating Gauff 61, 63. That is two Grand Slams victories, from 2020 and 2022. She is always locked in, called 'Ms. Confidence.' https://t.co/wuNXApvapL

The two-time Grand Slam champion was also extremely grateful to the Polish spectators who turned up to support her throughout the tournament, remarking that it was a "great feeling" to hear them cheer for her.

"Also, you know, seeing Polish flags basically and knowing that people are there to support me and they are shouting my name, I mean, it's a great feeling, honestly. It's hard to describe it, but it's really giving much, much more power," Swiatek said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far