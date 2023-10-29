World number two, Daniil Medvedev, was left searching for answers after his defeat to Jannik Sinner in the final of the Erste Bank Open, also known as the Vienna Open. Medvedev failed to defend his title, losing 6-7 (9), 6-4, 3-6.

In a light-hearted moment during his post-match interview, Medvedev remarked:

"I have that thing, apparently I cannot defend my titles anywhere I won already."

He further expressed his determination to try his luck in upcoming tournaments, stating:

"I will try to do it already in Paris or somewhere else."

Medvedev's comments quickly caught the attention of tennis enthusiasts around the globe.

Tennis TV highlighted this remark, tweeting:

‘I have that thing, apparently I cannot defend my titles anywhere I won already...’ Two more chances this year, @DaniilMedwed! #erstebankopen

Before this setback in Vienna, Daniil Medvedev had an impressive run in the tournament, securing his place in the final by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas with a scoreline of 6-4, 7-6 (8). However, Sinner proved to be a tough competitor, denying Medvedev the chance to defend his Vienna title.

This season, Medvedev has demonstrated remarkable form, but defending titles seems to elude him, as mentioned in his candid comment. With the year not yet over, Daniil Medvedev is eyeing two more opportunities to change this narrative.

The Russian star is set to participate in the upcoming Paris Masters, where he will be keen on showcasing his prowess and aiming for the title. It remains to be seen who his first-round opponent will be, but fans and analysts will be closely following his performance, especially in light of his recent remark about title defenses.

Daniil Medvedev falls to Jannik Sinner in the finals for the second time in the same month

In a déjà vu moment for tennis fans, Daniil Medvedev succumbed to Jannik Sinner for the second time in the finals within a month.

Their recent face-off occurred at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna. After an intense three-set contest, Sinner emerged as the champion, sealing the match 6(7), 4-6, 6-3.

This encounter marked their fourth tour-level final face-off of the year. With a showcase of an aggressive game, Sinner executed 36 winners, surpassing Medvedev's tally of 28.

Using his strategy of lateral player movement, the Italian effectively exploited Medvedev's defenses, ensuring the ball remained consistently in play.

Notably, both athletes have now etched a balanced 2-2 record in this year's finals. While Daniil Medvedev clinched victories in Rotterdam and Miami earlier this year, Sinner's recent triumph in Vienna was reminiscent of his win over the World No. 3 at the Beijing finals in early October.

During their match in Vienna, Sinner showed determination by saving two set points in the first set. He then managed to break Medvedev's serve in the fourth game of the third set.

Holding onto his lead, Sinner kept his serve and won the match on his second try at match point. This intense bout spanned slightly over three hours. This victory further solidifies Sinner's head-to-head lead against Daniil Medvedev, now standing at 2-6.

Looking forward, both tennis stars are slated to compete in the upcoming Paris Masters. They have already secured their spots for the ATP Finals in Turin, underscoring their formidable form this season.