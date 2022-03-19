"I applaud his patience, I applaud his perseverance, I applaud his excellence" - Martina Navratilova on Rafael Nadal

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova heaped praise on Rafael Nadal, saying she applauds his patience, perseverance and excellence.

The Spaniard is currently competing at the Indian Wells Masters and booked his place in the semifinals of the tournament after beating Nick Kyrgios in three sets. The match lasted for two hours and 47 minutes.

Following the completion of the match, Navratilova recalled a story when the King of Clay signed an autograph for a fan while working out in a gym. According to Navratilova, the Spaniard does not say 'no' to anybody.

"You know, he gives you all the time," Navratilova said. "I was in a gym and we were both on a stationary bike, and someone asked him for an autograph on the stationary bike. I would have totally told them off but he said 'of course' and he signs while he is on the bike. He doesn't say no to anybody, I applaud his patience, I applaud his perseverance, I applaud his excellence. If I had a hat, I'd take it off."

rafa appreciation corner with @martina



(📽: prime video)

Nadal has had an impressive run of form in 2022, winning three titles, including a record 21st Grand Slam. He has now won 19 matches on the trot and will be looking to add a fourth title of at Indian Wells this week.





Best start to a men's tennis season:



1. Djokovic 41-0 (2011)

2. Djokovic 26-0 (2020)

Nadal beats Federer's best ever start in a season (17-0).
To do it at almost 36yo is something.

Rafael Nadal faces Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters

The Spaniard has enjoyed a good run at Indian Wells this past fortnight, beating Sebastian Korda, Dan Evans, Reilly Opelka and Kyrgios. He will face teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals.

The World No. 19 has been in scintillating form and is yet to drop a set in the competition. Alcaraz beat Mackenzie McDonald, Roberto Bautista Agut, Gael Monfils and reigning champion Cameron Norrie to reach his maiden Masters 1000 semifinal.

This will be the second meeting between Nadal and Alcaraz. The 35-year-old beat his younger compatriot 6-1, 6-2 at the Madrid Masters last year.

However, Saturday's match should be a much closer affair. The winner will take on either Andrey Rublev or Taylor Fritz in the final.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan