Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has consistently kept fans engaged by sharing posts and images of activities that the family partake in during weekends and holidays.

Ohanian welcomed the New Year by sharing with fans what the family did over the weekend as they visited the Universal theme park in Orlando. From trying Harry Potter's Butterbeer to getting Olympia introduced to Professor X, the trio ushered in 2023 while also trying some wet rides.

The Reddit founder thrilled fans by mentioning that he loved the 90's era Marvel Comics characters and showed Olympia an image of Professor Charles Xavier.

"I appreciate the 90s-era Marvel magic at Universal. Had to show Jr. the man with the plan: Dr. Charles Xavier"

Ohanian also tasted Harry Potter's Butterbeer in one of the themed areas dedicated to the characters of Hogwarts at Universal Orlando Resort called Dragon Alley.

"The Old Muggle had to try the Butterbeer"

The American internet entrepreneur also shared images of Williams and Olympia donning ponchos to protect them from getting drenched during the wet rides.

"The look of Dad who knows he is about to get very wet. Had to make sure my girls got their ponchos though"

A video of the trio, including Serena Williams enjoying a ride at the famed Orlando theme park, also enthralled fans.

Serena Williams' husband cheers for Venus Williams who is through to the second round at Auckland

Venus Williams in action at the 2023 ASB Women's Classic

While Serena Williams decided to evolve away from tennis, sister Venus continues to work her magic on the courts.

The 42-year-old defeated qualifier Katie Volynets 7-6 (4), 6-2 to advance to the second round of the ASB Classic in Auckland. Her win at the WTA 250 event, which was her first singles victory in over a year, was lauded by Alexis Ohanian.

Venus Williams won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles with her sister Serena.

She was offered a wildcard into the main draw of the tournament now underway in New Zealand.

She will take on Zhu Lin in the second round. Venus Williams will also play at the Australian Open for the 22nd time in her career later this month.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion has been hampered by injuries over the last year and failed to get past the first round at the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams, meanwhile, played her last professional match at the New York Major last year. Celebrities from around the world over flocked to Flushing Meadows to catch a glimpse of the sporting legend for one last time.

