"I asked for some diamonds and Jessica Pegula delivered" - Danielle Collins shows off gorgeous jewellery gifted to her by American

Danielle Collins recently gave fans a sneak peek at the stunning present given to her by compatriot and good friend Jessica Pegula.

The pair are currently in the Californian desert competing at the Indian Wells Masters. Collins kicked off her campaign on Wednesday (March 6), against Russian teen Erika Andreeva. Rain struck when she was up 7-6(3), 6-5 causing play to be suspended for the day. They are scheduled to resume their match on Thursday.

Pegula, seeded fifth, received a bye in the first round and will face either Anna Blinkova or former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

After the close of play on Wednesday, Collins took to social media to show off the gorgeous jewelry gifted to her by Pegula. She showcased a lovely gold necklace that had her initial D plated in diamonds.

Collins also said in the caption that she had "asked for diamonds last week," quoting that it would be an ideal retirement gift.

“Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, that’s all I’m going to say. Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, so if anyone wants to get me some diamonds, I’m going to take them, honey,” Collins was quoted as saying after beating Olivia Gadecki last week at the ATX Open.

Much to her delight, Pegula and the jewelry brand Gorjana delivered on her request. Pegula is an ambassador for the "SoCal-based" jewelry brand.

"Thank you @jpegula for spoiling me!! I asked for some diamonds last week and @jpegula and @gorjana delivered," Collins stated via Instagram.

Jessica Pegula's projected path to the Indian Wells final

Jessica Pegula during a media session at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

World No. 5 Jessica Pegula will look to regain her best form that saw her reach as high as No. 3 in the women's rankings. Pegula has had a slow start to 2024 by her lofty standards and will be eager to do well in Indian Wells, a home event.

She is slated to kick off her campaign against the winner of Anna Blinkova and Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

Pegula could come up against 29th seed Leylah Fernandez in round three. Ninth seed Maria Sakkari is expected to face her in the fourth round. Their head-to-head is evenly split 5-5.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka is most likely to face her in the quarterfinals. Sabalenka leads their head-to-head 4-2, but Pegula won their last match at the 2023 WTA finals.

Either Coco Gauff or Qinwen Zheng should face off against Pegula in the last four, with Gauff being the favorite.

The summit clash could see her facing off against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek should they both make it through. Swiatek leads the head-to-head 6-3 and comfortably won their last encounter at the 2023 WTA finals.