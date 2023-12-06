"I don't aspire to anything else" - Rafael Nadal downplays expectations ahead of 'difficult' Brisbane International comeback 

Rafael Nadal has set expectations low for fans ahead of his comeback at the Brisbane International next year, stating that he has no aspirations expect to be competitive once again at the highest level of the game.

After a year-long time on the sidelines owing to a hip injury, the Spaniard will resume action Down Under, kicking off proceedings with the ATP 250 event in Brisbane.

At the event, he will be joined by the likes of three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray, Holger Rune, Ben Shelton and Grigor Dimitrov.

Speaking in a new video he posted on social media on Wednesday, Nadal touched on the circumstances surrounding his injury, revealing that he took the decision to opt for surgery after many failed attempts to continue playing though the pain.

Now, however, after a few good training weeks, the 37-year-old is confident about his ability to compete once again, even if the Brisbane draw appears "difficult" on paper.

Regardless, Nadal is not coming into the tournament with much expectation, as he is primarily focused on himself and his need to be competitive on the court again.

"It's been a long year in which I've gone through many phases, from trying to get back to compete at the clay season week after week. Then I had to decide to stop and say enough and look for a definite solution, which was the surgery. Since then, everything has been a new horizon, a different path, but always with the hope of coming back."

"I have finally had good training weeks at a level that allows me the possibility to compete again. I have gone through many phases, but I today I think it's time: I'm coming back in a tournament, a 250 tournament. I know it's a difficult tournament but I hope to be ready to compete. I don't aspire to anything else -- to be competitive," Rafael Nadal said.

Expand Tweet

Rafael Nadal: "I don't know what to expect, I have no idea, but I don't care right now"

2020 Australian Open - Day 4

Rafael Nadal further added that there were moments in his recovery process where he thought it would be impossible for him to make a comeback on tour. Thankfully, he has put those moments behind him and is ready to take on the very best in the business with renewed vigor starting at Brisbane, where he has been handed a wildcard.

"Of course I had many doubts, of course there were moments where it seemed impossible that this moment would come but we've maintained this work spirit and hope and I think I am ready."

"I don't know at what level, I don't know what to expect, I have no idea, but I don't care right now. I'm just happy to be back and with this great excitement to make the effort that is necessary to have fun and I believe that I will be competitive," Rafael Nadal said.

From Brisbane, the Mallorcan will travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open, which he has entered using a Protected Ranking.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here