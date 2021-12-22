"I have become much calmer" - Alexander Zverev opens up about the lessons he learned in 2021

In a podcast on Eurosport, World No. 4 Alexander Zverev revealed that he has matured and understands the need to "remain calm in important situations."

Zverev enjoyed a superb season in 2021. The German won six titles on the ATP tour, including two Masters events. He also bagged a gold medal for his nation at the Tokyo Olympics and finished the year at a career-high ranking of World No. 3.

In the podcast, the German opened up about his learnings from the 2021 season.

"I have become much calmer. I am also getting older. I am not 18 or 19 years old anymore," Zverev said. "I understand maybe a little more about life and I understand that you simply have to remain calm in important situations. This has had its effect on me this year."

Alexander Zverev at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters

As far as his game is concerned, Zverev believes that the "biggest improvement" has been on his second serve. He pointed out that in the last six months, his second-serve accuracy has increased, allowing him to commit much fewer double faults.

"But the biggest improvement I've made is my second serve. I haven't had a game in the last six months where I've served 20 double faults."

"I know I'm not far from that" - Alexander Zverev on the possibility of becoming World No. 1

In the same podcast, Alexander Zverev opined that he is not far away from becoming World No. 1. But the German feels he needs to win a lot more tournaments and Grand Slams in order to do so. He also expressed hope that Novak Djokovic will feature at the Australian Open.

Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open

"I know I'm not far from that, but for that I also have to win tournaments and Grand Slams," Zverev said. "The situation with Novak and Australia remains a big question mark. Of course I hope he is allowed to play, that is very clear."

Zverev is well aware of a scenario in which, if Djokovic misses the Australian Open and he emerges as the winner, he will be crowned World No. 1. However, the German emphasized that he is entirely focussed on his own preparations.

"There are thousands of mathematical calculations, if he does not play in Australia and I win the Australian Open, then I am number one in the world," Zverev said. "At the end of the day, now is not the time thinking about it, now is the time to prepare as best you can to be able to be physically well."

After having a terrific season in 2021, Alexander Zverev will certainly be one of the favorites going into the first Grand Slam of the year.

