"I can't believe Ashleigh Barty is retiring, there goes the dominant force in women's tennis" - fans react to World No. 1's retirement

The tennis community has received a bombshell with World No.1 Ashleigh Barty announcing her retirement from the sport, just a month shy of her 26th birthday.

In an interview with former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua, the Australian said the time was right for her to hang up her racket and chase other dreams.

Barty's decision comes just two months after she won the Australian Open, becoming the first Australian to win the Melbourne Slam since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

Tennis fans were expectedly saddened by the news of the Australian's retirement and took to Twitter to have their say. One user labeled Barty "the dominant force in women's tennis."

"I can't believe Ash Barty is retiring. Absolutely shocking decision. By far the best player on tour right now, many Grand Slams were ahead of her. WOW! There goes the dominant force in women's tennis. Now what?" they lamented.

"I can't believe Ash Barty is retiring. Absolutely shocking decision. By far the best player on tour right now, many Grand Slams were ahead of her. WOW! There goes the dominant force in women's tennis. Now what?" they lamented.

Another fan expressed "admiration" for Barty for walking away from the sport in her prime.

Huge respect and admiration for Ash Barty. I can’t imagine the strength required to walk away from the only thing you’ve ever known, while at the mountaintop of that thing. You have to know exactly who you are. A pretty rare thing," they mused.

Scott Wheeler @scottcwheeler Huge respect and admiration for Ash Barty.



I can’t imagine the strength required to walk away from the only thing you’ve ever known, while at the mountaintop of that thing.



You have to know exactly who you are. A pretty rare thing. Huge respect and admiration for Ash Barty.I can’t imagine the strength required to walk away from the only thing you’ve ever known, while at the mountaintop of that thing. You have to know exactly who you are. A pretty rare thing.

Rush 🐠 @drivevolleys seeing the word "retirement" next to Ash Barty... brain ... not ... comprehending...

Gill Gross 🇺🇦 @Gill_Gross Ash Barty wins at life. That much has always been pretty clear.

Another fan called Barty "iconic" while listing some of her incredible achievements in the sport.

"Ash Barty really retired from tennis as the World #1, reigning AO and Wimbledon champion and on an 11-match winning streak. Very sad, but very iconic as well," they wrote.

J. @Fed21_310 Ash Barty really retired from tennis as the World #1, reigning AO and Wimbledon champion and on an 11-match winning streak. Very sad, but very iconic as well.

Vansh🇺🇦 @vanshv2k Maybe April Fools is celebrated on March 23rd in Australia?

Another wished the Australian a "happy life" post retirement.

"Ash Barty retiring is a huge shock… albeit it’s not the first time. What a career, and we wish the fine lady a happy life," they wrote.

🎗️ Paul McNamee @PaulFMcNamee Ash Barty retiring is a huge shock… albeit it's not the first time. What a career, and we wish the fine lady a happy life.

Victoria Chiesa @vrcsports I always wondered what it would've been like if we had Twitter when Henin did this in 2008 and, well, I guess I just found out!

Sahil Bhalla @IMSahilBhalla Simona Halep @Simona_Halep



Simona Halep @Simona_Halep

@ashbarty Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?! Be happy and enjoy your life to the max xo Simo

Sahil Bhalla @IMSahilBhalla I'm still in shock. But Ash Barty gets to live the life as Ash Barty the person and we're all happy it's on hey own terms.

𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐲 @miedemaftevans Heart goes out to Ash Barty's fans..many young girls, even boys no doubt look up to her just as I did with Maria Sharapova… still remember how devastated I was when she announced her retirement just remember nothing can take away the memories of growing up watching them excel 🎾

Ashleigh Barty retires with 3 Grand Slams to her name

Ashleigh Barty won three Grand Slams during her short but illustrious career

Ashleigh Barty's career was nothing short of glittering. The Australian won three Grand Slam singles titles, with the first coming at Roland Garros in 2019. Barty won Wimbledon last year by beating Karolina Pliskova in the final before triumphing at Melbourne Park in January.

The 25-year-old won three WTA 1000 titles that included winning the Miami Open twice and the Cincinnati Open last year. She also clinched the WTA Finals in 2019. Barty won a total of 15 singles titles during her career.

The Australian also tasted a fair bit of success on the doubles circuit, winning the US Open women's doubles crown in 2018 with Coco Vandeweghe. She also won four WTA 1000 tournaments, triumphing at the Miami Open, the Italian Open twice and the Canadian Open.

Barty was in her 120th week (including 113 consecutive weeks) at the top of the WTA rankings. After her retirement, the likes of Iga Swiatek, Maria Sakkari and Barbora Krejcikova will all have a shot at becoming the new World No. 1.

