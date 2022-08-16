"I can't believe what's going on right now; this is absolute blasphemy" - Coco Gauff reacts to fan's comment on saving 6 match points with Jessica Pegula at Canadian Open 2022 doubles final

Known for creating entertaining TikTok videos, Coco Gauff uploaded another video in which she can be seen reacting to a fan's comment about her doubles match with fellow American Jessica Pegula at the 2022 Canadian Open.

The youngster has added another feather to her cap after breaking through to become the World No. 1 doubles player following her victory at the Canadian Open. She defeated American-Australian team Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez on Sunday, winning the WTA 1000 title alongside Pegula, winning 6-4, 6-7(5), 10-5.

A Twitter user posted the tiktok video Coco Gauff posted on Twitter in which she can be seen responding to a fan's comment about the tiebreak in the last set of her doubles match.

"I looked at Jess (Jessica Pegula), in my head I was like 'are you serious? are you kidding me right now? are you freaking serious like I can't believe what's going on right now, I can't believe this. This is nonsense, this is absolute blasphemy'," Gauff said in the video.

"When the tie-break came up, I think we were 9-5 or 9-6, I don't remember. People always say when you have that much of a lead why are you celebrating that? Because we had six match points earlier, six and we didn't do it. So, that's why I celebrated. Then also I knew I was playing for No. 1 cause Jess (Jessica Pegula) told me and that made me even more tight. So I was like my legs were shaking, my heart was racing," she added.

Fans were referring to the six championship points, three at 5-4 and three more at 6-5 that Melichar-Martinez and Perez denied the American duo in the second set.

With her win in Toronto, Gauff ascended to the summit of the doubles rankings and is the second youngest woman (after Martina Hingis) to do so.

"It is pretty cool, I have no words"- Coco Gauff after becoming World No. 1 in doubles

Coco Gauff remarked in her post-match press conference that she didn't know there were separate rankings for singles and doubles as a child and that "it's pretty cool" to achieve the rank.

"Being No. 1 is pretty cool, I have no words," Gauff said. "Honestly, as a kid, I didn't even know there were separate rankings for singles and doubles. So as a kid, no. But when I got on tour and realized I could do well in doubles, yes."

She added that she didn't put pressure on herself to achieve this but that she did want to top the doubles rankings.

"I didn't put pressure on myself to do it, but I wanted to. Who wouldn't want to be No. 1 in anything? But yeah, I would say when I got on tour and started doing well in doubles and my ranking started going up, I realized that No. 1 was possible," she added.

Coco Gauff is all set to begin her campaign at the 2022 Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati and the American will lock horns with qualifier Marie Bouzkova in the first round on Tuesday.

