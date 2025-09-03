"I believe I was fully capable" - Daniil Medvedev's ex-coach reveals why he and Russian split after US Open setback

Gilles Cervara, the now former coach of Daniil Medvedev, has shared the reasons for his split with the World No.13 after his 2025 US Open setback. The Russian star ended his US Open singles run with a first-round loss to former French player Benjamin Bonzi.

Medvedev won 20 ATP Tour singles titles, including the 2021 US Open, under the tutelage of Cervara. Before coaching the 29-year-old, Cervara was the hitting partner of notable talents like Justine Henin, Marat Safin, and Thomas Enqvist.

During his interview with Tennis Majors' Cédric Rouquette, the coach shared his thoughts on the reason for his split and coaching relationship with Medvedev.

"I believe I was fully capable. It’s the overall energy that no longer allows that capacity to manifest in results. To answer your question: he’ll find capable people to provide the right perspective on his game, I doubt it for a second."

He continued:

"I could have offered that. It might sound arrogant just after ending the collaboration, but that’s not why it ended. But I think he does need someone who can listen to him and understand him. That, I am sure of."

Daniil Medvedev has endured a difficult season, exiting three of the four Grand Slams in the first round. He fell at the second hurdle at the Australian Open. However, Medvedev did clinch his 300th hardcourt win this year by defeating Zizou Bergs at the 2025 Qatar ExxonMobil Open.

Medvedev also participated in the US Open mixed doubles championships with rising talent Mirra Andreeva. The duo reached the quarterfinals and lost to Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula.

Gilles Cervara reflects on what he learned from Daniil Medvedev during their recent run

Gilles Cervara and Daniil Medvedev at the Rolex Paris Masters - Day Seven - Source: Getty

During the same interview, Gilles Cervara also shed light on his recent learning experience while coaching Daniil Medvedev. The former further highlighted how he can improve himself and his mindset.

"What I learned is essentially confirmation. Everything, for me, both good and bad, is a way to be better, to find solutions, to learn about myself. This recent period taught me that if I’d approached the problems I saw early in a different way, I could have changed the course of things by behaving differently. The next time a similar situation arises, I’ll position myself differently."

At the 2019 ATP Awards, Cervara won the Coach of the Year Award and was nominated for the same again in 2020 and 2021.

