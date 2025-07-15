"I cannot believe my life" - Coco Gauff overcome with joy after special interaction with Beyoncé at Atlanta concert with boyfriend Jalen Sera

Coco Gauff recently attended Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour alongside her boyfriend Jalen Sera. The tennis star paid a visit to the pop sensation’s Atlanta show and gushed over her memorable experiences from the night.

Gauff has long since been an avid fan of Beyonce. She has often spoken about the singer, showing her support for her music and more. In February earlier this year, the American celebrated the musical star’s 32nd Grammy Award win, penning a special note of congratulations for her monumental achievement.

Most recently, Coco Gauff headed to Beyoncé’s third "Cowboy Carter" concert in Atlanta alongside her boyfriend Jalen Sera. After the show, two-time Grand Slam winner revealed that she was able to indulge in a special interaction with the singer, writing on X,

“Beyonce waved at me during her show last night & I met the queen, Ms. Tina Knowles! I cannot believe my life, I am so grateful for it. Thank you to the both of them for a moment I will never forget!”

Gauff also shared a glimpse of her concert experience on her Instagram story, writing,

“My audio reaction to Beyonce waving at me. At least you know I was living in the moment because this video sucks”

When Coco Gauff thought about Beyonce en route to her US Open victory

Gauff at the 2025 French Open (Image Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff has been a long-time fan of Beyoncé, and she once thought of the pop star to help guide her to victory at the US Open. In 2023, during the third round of the Major, the youngster had been down a set against Elise Mertens, when she fought her way back into the match to claim a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 win.

After the match, Gauff revealed that she had thought of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour in between points, saying,

“When I'm playing tennis, I think about a lot of things outside of tennis. I was thinking about the Renaissance Tour during my match. I think of a lot of different things and honestly it keeps me relaxed. I don't know if it's a coping mechanism or what. But yeah, I thought about Marvel today, obviously, the Biebers (who were in the audience), there were a lot of things I was thinking about. But yeah, today was just a fun night.”

In 2023, Coco Gauff went on to win the US Open, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the finals to claim her first Grand Slam victory. Since then, she has gone on to win the 2025 French Open, adding another Major title to her list of accolades.

