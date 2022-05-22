"I don't believe Novak Djokovic thinks Rafael Nadal is the toughest opponent on clay these days, I think he's more concerned about many other players" - Mats Wilander

Tennis great Mats Wilander does not think Novak Djokovic currently sees Rafael Nadal as his toughest opponent on clay. The seven-time Grand Slam champion believes the Serb is more concerned about "many other players" heading into the 2022 French Open.

Djokovic is the defending Roland Garros champion, having defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets in last year's final. The World No. 1 is aiming to become the first man to complete a 'triple career Grand Slam' by winning all four Majors three times each.

The 34-year-old, who overcame Nadal in an epic four-set semifinal at the 2021 French Open, is the only player to beat the Spaniard twice at Roland Garros. Nadal, though, has recorded seven wins over his great rival at the Paris Major and leads the overall claycourt head-to-head 19-8.

Djokovic triumphed at last week's Italian Open, while Nadal struggled with a chronic foot injury in his third-round defeat to Denis Shapovalov. The pair could face off in the quarterfinals at the French Open.

In an interview with Observador, Wilander revealed the players he feels the 20-time Grand Slam winner regards as his biggest rivals on clay.

"I think for Novak it doesn't matter if Rafa is injured or not," Wilander said. "I don't believe he thinks Rafa is the toughest opponent on clay these days, I think he's more concerned about many other tennis players. [Stefanos] Tsitsipas is one of them, of course, [Alexander] Zverev, also [Carlos] Alcaraz."

The former World No. 1 did, however, admit that playing a fully fit Nadal at Roland Garros remains the ultimate test in the sport.

"I think he's very worried about a lot of tennis players and I don't think it's very important for Novak whether Rafa is there or not," continued Wilander. "Of course, at the end of the day, playing the final of Roland Garros against a Rafa Nadal who is at 100%, even if your name is Novak Djokovic, it's very difficult, it's the biggest challenge in tennis today. But, in my eyes, Rafa's situation is indifferent to what Novak is doing."

"The confidence he will derive from that is gigantic" - Mats Wilander on Novak Djokovic's Rome victory

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the 2022 Italian Open

Mats Wilander also discussed the importance of Novak Djokovic winning his first title of the year in Rome prior to the 2022 French Open.

"Winning in Rome, for him, was gigantic," Wilander said. "The confidence he will derive from that is gigantic. He beat very good tennis players, he beat Tsitsipas, who has been very consistent with each passing week. It's going to be a big confidence boost for him, obviously."

The Swede explained why downing Stefanos Tsitsipas in convincing fashion in the Italian Open final could provide a psychological boost for the Serb.

"Mainly because, last year, in the final of Roland Garros, he lost two sets to Tsitsipas and now he won in straight sets," added the Swede. "So you can even feel that he has improved more in the last year than Tsitsipas. Which isn't exactly true but it must be what he's saying to himself and that's what the other tennis players are seeing, it's a perfect situation."

