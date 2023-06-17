"I don't believe Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for one second, Novak Djokovic is telling the truth" - Former British No. 1 John Lloyd

Former British No. 1 John Lloyd has stated that Novak Djokovic has been honest about chasing records, while Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer haven't.

Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer — the Big-3 in men's tennis — have dominated the ATP tour for more than two decades. They have won a combined 65 Grand Slam titles, 102 Masters 1000s, and 12 ATP Finals.

Djokovic clinched his 23rd Major title at the recently concluded French Open, which is an Open Era record (alongside Serena Williams). He went past Nadal's tally of 22 Slams with his win. Federer, who retired last year, has 20 to his name.

Former World No. 21 Lloyd praised Djokovic for always being honest about chasing that record. At the same time, he opined that Nadal and Federer weren't being honest whenever they played down their desire to clinch the most Slams.

“One of the things I do love about Novak is that he has said he was chasing the record and it meant a lot to him. Whereas, much as I loved Rafa and Roger, they were saying that they weren't really concerned about breaking the record and blah blah blah. And I don't believe that for one second. I'm sorry to say that but I don't,” he said while speaking to Tennis Channel.

Lloyd opined that it is every player's dream to achieve records.

“I think Novak is the one that’s telling the truth. Every player wants records. This is what they live for,” he added.

Novak Djokovic: "I am beyond fortunate in my life to win 23 Grand Slams"

Novak Djokovic is a 23-time Grand Slam champion.

After emerging victorious at Roland Garros earlier this year, Novak Djokovic stated that he was "beyond fortunate" to have won 23 Grand Slams and called it an "incredible feeling."

"I am beyond fortunate in my life to win 23 times Grand Slams. It's an incredible incredible feeling. I have to say that I am very proud and happy to be here on this very special court,” the Serbian said in a press conference.

Djokovic also acknowledged that he started this season with an eye on winning as many Majors as possible, if not all.

"It’s exactly what I wanted at the beginning of the season, to try to win as many Grand Slams as possible, and I've won two out of two, so things cannot go better," he stated.

With the Australian Open and French Open titles to his name, Novak Djokovic will head to the Wimbledon Championships next, where he is the four-time defending champion.

