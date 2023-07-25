"I believe Rafael Nadal when he says he is motivating from within without anything external" - Tennis analyst

Tennis analyst Gill Gross recently claimed that Rafael Nadal gets his motivation from within, rather than any external factors.

The Spaniard has been out of action since his appearance at the 2023 Australian Open due to an injury. He underwent arthroscopic surgery in June for his injured left hip flexor.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion then took to Twitter to share some positive news with his fans on his 37th birthday, announcing that the surgery was successful.

On the 'Monday Match Analysis' podcast, Veteran tennis analyst Gill Gross said that Rafael Nadal has always been motivated from within rather than from anything external, which is clearly reflected in the fight he produces on court.

"The obstacle for Rafa is clearly his body, and he has never been really without motivation. Because I believe Nadal when he says he goes out there and kind of is pretty good at motivating from within without having to rely on really anything external. And I think that is clearly true by just how level his fight and his effort maintain," Gross said.

Gill Gross compares Rafael Nadal with Jimmy Connors

The Spaniard pictured in a tennis tournament.

Gill Gross added that Rafael Nadal's ability to fight for every point is very well-documented and admired by all, even if it has waned slightly in recent years.

"The thing with Rafa, part of the thing with Rafa, that has been so admired by everybody and it's very well documented, is the guy fights for the point, seemingly. And maybe this is diminished a little bit, but the guy has always fought just as hard when he is up 3-0 in the set and down 30-0 in the return game," Gross said.

Gross compared the 37-year-old Spaniard's fighting spirit to that of American tennis legend Jimmy Connors, saying it's "completely unique" and a "great weapon" for a player to have.

"He fights just as hard there as when it's 4 all deuce. That is always been a thing with Nadal where it's like 'Whoa, this guy just goes point to point to point and basically plays like it's the last point of his life every time.' That is completely rare, completely unique. Jimmy Connors had a similar thing. It's a great weapon to have as a player," Gross said.

