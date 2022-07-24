"I wouldn't bet against him under any circumstances, I am sure he won't have to wait long"- Tommy Haas on Alexander Zverev's chances of winning Grand Slam titles

Former tennis pro Tommy Haas believes that while Alexander Zverev hasn't won a Grand Slam yet, he will quickly catch up with the best in the world after recovering from his foot ailment.

Zverev has won 19 titles in his career, including a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and titles in the ATP Finals in 2018 and 2021. His career-high ranking saw him sit at No. 2 as well.

Despite these successes, the German is yet to triumph at a Major. Zverev has only had two semifinal appearances in the Grand Slam tournaments: at the 2020 Australian Open, where he lost to Dominic Thiem, and at the 2022 French Open, where he had to forfeit his match against Rafael Nadal after suffering a serious ankle injury.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros

Alexander Zverev is the Olympic champion. He claims the men's singles title in Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-1.

World number 5 is the first to win Olympic gold in singles tennis since Steffi Graf in 1988. Golden boy🥇!Alexander Zverev is the Olympic champion. He claims the men's singles title in #Tokyo2020 after defeatingKaren Khachanov 6-3 6-1.World number 5 is the firstto win Olympic gold in singles tennis since Steffi Graf in 1988. Golden boy🥇!Alexander Zverev is the Olympic champion. He claims the men's singles title in #Tokyo2020 after defeating 🇷🇺 Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-1.World number 5 is the first 🇩🇪 to win Olympic gold in singles tennis since Steffi Graf in 1988. https://t.co/CNuZ8iej7z

In an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Haas discussed the 25-year-old's injury and stated he wouldn't bet against the German winning a Grand Slam.

"Suddenly you're in your late 20s and still don't have a title, but I wouldn't bet against him under any circumstances," Haas said. "After torn ligaments in the semifinals of the French Open, he has just had to take a longer break for the first time."

"After that you have to regain your confidence and strength. However, he has a good environment and I'm sure he won't have to wait long before he comes back to the top of the world," he added.

Zverev had surgery to mend torn ligaments in his right ankle. The World No. 2 picked up the injury while playing Rafael Nadal in the Roland Garros semifinals. Late in the second set against the Spaniard, he wounded himself racing after a shot.

"The healing process is going very well, I'm making important progress every day" - Alexander Zverev provides update on his injury

Alexander Zverev at the 2022 French Open.

Alexander Zverev recently provided an update on his injury in an interview with Eurosport. He said that he's optimistic about making a comeback soon, even though a specific date is yet to be determined.

"The healing process is going very well. I'm making important progress every day and I'm looking forward to the next tasks that will bring me closer and closer to the tennis court," Zverev said, adding, "An exact date for a comeback hasn't been set yet, but I'm working every day to make sure it happens as soon as possible."

Expanding on his rehab, Zverev stated that his foot is having to relearn how to walk and run normally.

"The days are very long. You start very early and finish in the evening. We do a lot of exercises, there are always new ones that are added permanently," Zverev said.

"The foot is treated, mobility is worked out, strength and stability are rebuilt. In some cases, normal walking and running are re-learned. I do sprint exercises in the water, training sessions on the treadmill and bicycle," he added.

