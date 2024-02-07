"I have big ambitions and need people who have the same vision and who I can trust" - Holger Rune after coaching split with Boris Becker

Boris Becker announced his split with Holger Rune on Wednesday, only three months after taking over as his coach, citing personal and professional reasons.

While there has been no direct reaction from the Dane on the split, his mother Aneke Rune shared a post on social media featuring a statement from Holger Rune himself.

In the post, which attributed the statement to IMG, Rune’s new management company, the Dane said he has tried varied coaching arrangements over the past year but has not been able to find the perfect match.

Rune noted that he had, at one point, worked with a single coach for 15 years and had developed a sense of what he needed to do to grow as a tennis player. The youngster added that he needed those around him to share his vision for "big goals" and be trustworthy.

"As you know, I have tried many coaching constellations over the past 12 months," Holger Rune was quoted as saying. "It has not been easy to find the perfect match in the first attempt. I have worked with the same coach for 15 years my entire tennis life."

"I have learned a lot and found out what is important for me to feel good and at the same time develop," he added. "I have big ambitions and big goals, and I need people around me who have the same visions and who I can trust to achieve my goals."

A screengrab of Aneke Rune's Instagram story.

Elaborating, Rune said he needed people who are by his side 24x7 as that gives him peace in an ever-changing world.

"I need people who know me, who can be there all the time," Holger Rune said. "That gives me peace and joy in a world that changes every single week."

"I would like to thank Boris Becker" - Holger Rune after split with German coach

Holger Rune and Boris Becker at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals.

Holger Rune in the same statement also thanked his former coaches, including Lars Christensen, Boris Becker and Severin Luthi, for helping him grow as a tennis player.

The youngster said he had nothing but love for those who had been involved in his journey as a tennis player, adding that he would reveal his final coaching setup very soon.

"I would like to thank all the people who have been involved in the process. Lars [Christensen], Boris [Becker] and Severin [Luthi], I love you and I'll be looking forward to telling you more about my final trainer setup very soon."

Boris Becker and Rune had joined hands at the back end of last year, but the German announced their split in a social media post on Wednesday.