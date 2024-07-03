"I was a bit scared" - Marketa Vondrousova fights back tears after failing to defend Wimbledon title with shocking 1R exit

Marketa Vondrousova’s Wimbledon title defense came crashing down after she suffered a defeat in the opening round of the 2024 Championships. The Czech went down 6-4, 6-2 to Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

With the defending champion out, the draw has opened up and only one former winner - Elena Rybakina - remains in contention.

Vondrousova addressed her early exit during the post-match press conference, saying she felt fine during practice in the lead-up to the contest but was scared on the day of the match.

The Czech said she was nervous from the start and her opponent coming out strong did not help her cause. She dubbed her return as the defending champion a “tough” experience, but added that she was still happy to be back on Wimbledon's Centre Court.

"I think practicea was fine and everything, but today I was a bit scared, you know, because of my leg too, but I don't think that was the reason," Marketa Vondrousova said. "I just, I felt nervous from the start and she was also playing a good match, so that was kind of tough." [00:40]

"Overall, you know, it was very tough," she continued. "Tough feelings to go back, I feel like everybody just expects you to win. So that's tough too, but I was happy to be back on on the Centre Court, just didn't go as planned today."

Vondrouova said she was playing good tennis in the lead-up to Wimbledon but sustained an injury in Berlin, before reiterating her inability to shake off nerves.

"I mean, I played good in Paris and then I also felt good in Berlin, you know. Then I did the injury so I didn't play for a couple days and then here practice was good, but matches are always different. I was really nervous since the start and then I could't shake it off."

"She was playing good, so I didn't have many chances" - Marketa Vondrousova all praise for Wimbledon 1R opponent

Marketa Vondrousova was all praise for her opponent, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, in her presser, saying the Spaniard did not allow her the opportunity to come back into the contest after falling behind early.

Marketa Vondrousova lost her Wimbledon.first-round encounter to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro - Getty Images

The Czech, however, expressed confidence in her ability to come back stronger from the latest setback.

"You know, she was playing good, so I didn't like, I don't know, like had many chances, you know, to come back to the match and she didn't like, gave me much free points also. So, uh, yeah, you know, credits to her and I'm gonna be back stronger," Marketa Vondrousova said. [02:17]

Vondrousova had surprised fans at last year’s Wimbledon, racing to the final where she beat Ons Jabeur to capture her first Grand Slam title.

