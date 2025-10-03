  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "I don't blame Carlos Alcaraz" - Tennis journalist defends Spaniard after his controversial withdrawal from 'absolute disaster' Shanghai Masters

"I don't blame Carlos Alcaraz" - Tennis journalist defends Spaniard after his controversial withdrawal from 'absolute disaster' Shanghai Masters

By Aman Mohamed
Modified Oct 03, 2025 19:32 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz on the main tour - Image Source: Getty
Carlos Alcaraz on the main tour - Image Source: Getty

The Tennis podcast host, Catherine Whitaker, has defended Carlos Alcaraz's move to withdraw from the 2025 Shanghai Masters. The Spaniard was last seen in action at the Japan Open on tour.

Ad

Alcaraz entered Tokyo after title-winning runs in New York and Cincinnati. He started his campaign by cruising past Brandon Nakashima and Casper Ruud in the initial few rounds and then eliminated Taylor Fritz to win the title.

Whitaker felt that the ATP was accountable for its flawed financial structure and scheduling of Masters 1000 events on tour. She revealed Alcaraz had already received a bigger pay cheque to compete in events leading up to the Shanghai Masters.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The ATP have created a system where the main incentive to play these 1000s really is financial now. Carlos Alcaraz doesn't need to worry about that, because he can get far bigger financial incentive elsewhere. And I don't blame him, because I think these two weeks-long 1000s are an absolute disaster," Whitacker said
Ad

The tennis podcast was launched in 2012 and is popular for its coverage of tennis news, results, and tournaments from around the world. The show has featured former tennis players such as Andy Murray, Chris Evert, and Marion Bartoli.

Whitaker highlighted the massive appearance fee being awarded to players by tournament organisers these days. She felt the Shanghai Masters missed out by offering a less competitive structure this year.

"He's played the Laver Cup, got an appearance fee, massive. He's played Tokyo, don't know the number, but he got a massive appearance fee, bigger than whatever Beijing were offering. He's going to play the Six King's Slam, and he's going to miss Shanghai, which in theory should've been the biggest and most heavily incentivized tournament in amongst those," she added
Ad

The Brit also pointed out that Alcaraz didn’t break any rules by pulling out of Shanghai and won’t lose much in the ATP Rankings thanks to his strong results this year.

"I don't blame him personally. It's clear that if you're doing well enough at Slams, and if you're winning a couple of them a year as Alcaraz and Sinner are, your ranking is going to take care of itself. So Carlos Alcaraz is kind of going like, OK, if those are the rules of the game, I'm going to play by those rules," she concluded
Ad

Carlos Alcaraz secures $1.3 million for competing in the Six Kings Slam 2025

Alcaraz at the Kinoshita Group Japan Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty
Alcaraz at the Kinoshita Group Japan Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

The Six Kings Slam is back with another exciting edition this year. The popular exhibition event will give away $13.5 million in prize money this year.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Taylor Fritz are expected to feature in the Six Kings Slam this year. Each player is guaranteed $1.3 million for participating in the event.

The winner of the tournament will receive $6 million in prize money this year. The Six Kings Slam will begin on October 15, 2025.

About the author
Aman Mohamed

Aman Mohamed

Twitter icon

Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aman Mohamed
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications