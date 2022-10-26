"I call them 'getting out of trouble' skills" - Andy Murray's mother Judy reacts to her son's unorthodox service return at the Swiss Indoors

Andy Murray advanced to the second round of the Swiss Indoors in Basel after staving off a determined challenge from Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin.

An unusual return of serve from Murray, who was down 1-3 in the decider, caught the attention of tennis fans as well as his mother, who stated that the unorthodox shot was part of what she called "getting out of trouble skills."

"I call them getting-out-of-trouble skills," Judy Murray tweeted.

Murray played an awkward-looking shot while returning Safiullin's serve but won the point, nevertheless, after the Russian, who attempted a down-the-line winner, failed to keep the ball in play.

Murray, who was in a tight corner while trailing 1-4 in the third set, fought back to win the next five games and book himself a place in the second round of the Swiss Indoors where he will be up against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

Although the three-time Grand Slam champion appeared to be out of position after failing to read Safiullin's serve, fans lauded Murray's return, calling him a "master."

"Still pulls the rabit outta the hat when you least expect it!" a fan wrote.

"He's a master," another added.

Andy Murray lauded his opponent after the win, revealing that he changed the way he was returning to create more opportunities.

“He was serving huge and any opportunity he was hitting the ball huge from the back of the court. As the match went on, I started to dictate a few more points and served better. I changed the way I was returning a little bit and when I did that I was able to create a few more opportunities and frustrate him a little bit," he told ATPtour.com after the match.

Andy Murray yet to win a title since 2019 European Open

Murray with the trophy at Wimbledon 2016

Andy Murray began the year in style by reaching the final of the Sydney International before going down to Aslan Karatsev.

After a series of early exits, the Glasgow-born player managed a semi-final finish at the Surbiton Trophy, which was followed by a loss to Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Stuttgart Open.

Andy Murray's struggles with a hip injury and consequent surgeries have hampered his progress over the past few seasons. The former World No. 1 has not won a title since winning the European Open in Antwerp back in 2019.

The win at Antwerp was significant as it came after a press conference during the 2019 Australian Open where the British star revealed that he was considering retirement owing to his persistent hip pain.

Andy Murray is a two-time Wimbledon champion, having won the tournament in 2013 and 2016 after registering his first Grand Slam triumph at the US Open in 2012.

