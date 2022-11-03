"I was calling my mom and I was actually crying on the phone" - Maria Sakkari opens up on the loneliness of playing tennis

Maria Sakkari opened up on the loneliness she faces while traveling the world to play tennis.

The WTA, in collaboration with its official mental health partner, Modern Health, shared the mental health journeys of WTA players in a five-part video series called "The Real Me". In its fifth episode, World No. 5 Sakkari detailed various aspects of mental preparation that go through her game.

When asked about loneliness while playing tennis, the World No. 5 stated that the sport can be very lonely. She admitted that there had been times this year when she had called her mother and sobbed over the phone like a little child because she didn't want to be at the competition.

"Tennis can be very lonely, yeah there are times, especially this year like there were times that I was calling my mom and I was actually crying on the phone because I just didn’t want to yeah I was feeling lonely. I didn’t want to be there and I felt like you no a little girl just calling her mom and just crying because I didn’t want to be wherever that was,” said Maria Sakkari.

The players featured in earlier episodes of the series include Danielle Collins, Paula Badosa, Leylah Fernandez and Sloane Stephens.

Maria Sakkari through to semifinals of WTA Finals

Maria Sakkari in action at the 2022 WTA Finals.

Maria Sakkari advanced to the WTA Finals semifinals in Fort Worth, Texas following her 6-2, 6-4 defeat of seventh-seeded Aryna Sabalenka. In her opening match of the tournament, she registered a hard-fought 7-6(6), 7-6(4) win against Jessica Pegula.

"It’s been a long time since I’ve had straight-sets wins against these players, so it feels very new again for me. Being able to win [against] these players in straight sets, it’s impressive, and it’s finally paying off," Sakkari said in a press conference following her win over Sabalenka.

Sakkari, who will take on Ons Jabeur in the final round-robin match of Group Nancy Richey, is looking forward to facing the Tunisian in Texas next.

"I’m very motivated to play [Jabeur] again. She’s in top form. ... I’m going to take this match the same way I did the last two, and just try and get another good win, because I think that’s going to help me not only for the semifinals, but also next season," Sakkari stated.

Sakkari became the first player from Group Nancy Richey to make it through to the last four. Jabeur, Sabalenka and Pegula are contending for the second and final spot from the same group.

Poll : 0 votes