"I think Rafael Nadal has time to recover before the gravel tour"- David Ferrer on the Spaniard's chances of playing at the 2022 Barcelona Open

In a recent interview with AS.com, David Ferrer spoke about the possibility of Rafael Nadal playing at the 2022 Barcelona Open.

David Ferrer, the new tournament director of the Barcelona Open, highlighted that although Rafael Nadal is currently recovering from a rib stress fracture, he is really "calm" about the situation and believes that the 21-time Grand Slam winner has enough "time to recover" before the the upcoming clay-court season.

“I am calm, really. I think Rafa has time to recover before the gravel tour," said Ferrer.

David Ferrer with Rafael Nadal at the ATP World Tour Finals

Nadal suffered from chest pain during his final clash against Taylor Fritz at Indian Wells. Later, his medical tests in Spain revealed that the Spaniard suffered a crack in his third rib. After a medical examination, the 35-year-old announced on Twitter that he would be out of action for at least 4-6 weeks.

This rules Nadal out of the Monte Carlo Masters, which begins on April 11 and also casts doubt over his participation at the Barcelona Open, which kicks off on April 18.

However, Ferrer looks quite confident that his compatriot will make his way through to the ATP-500 event.

In the same interview, Ferrer also spoke about Carlos Alcaraz, claiming that he has "options to win" at the Barcelona Open. The former World No. 3 player lauded Alcaraz for his performances at the Australian Open and Rio Open and stated that "winning a tournament in this category [ATP-500 at the Barcelona Open] won't come to him again."

“He has options to win. Already in Australia, he was among the best, he won a 500... Winning a tournament in this category won't come to him again," added the former Spanish player.

Rafael Nadal has won the Barcelona Open title 12 times in his career

Rafael Nadal with the 2021 Barcelona Open title

Nadal has lifted the Barcelona Open title on a record 12 occasions in his total of 16 appearances at the tournament. He currently maintains a 66-4 win-loss record at the ATP-500 event. He also enjoyed a 41-match winning streak at the tournament from 2005 to 2014, which was put to a halt by Nicolas Almagro.

Last year, the Spaniard defeated the likes of Kei Nishikori, Cameron Norrie, Pablo Carreno Busta, and Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to his title.

Although Nadal's chances of playing at the Barcelona Open look highly unlikely following his rib injury, his name is still there on the participants' list for the tournament.

However, given that Nadal just withdrew from Monte-Carlo and the apprehensions behind his return, we could see the Spaniard pull out of Barcelona as well.

