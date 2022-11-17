"I can really say that I have achieved all my goals and even better" - Felix Auger-Aliassime ecstatic over his breakout season

Felix Auger-Aliassime recently shared his delight over his achievements in the 2022 season. Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this season and has won three straight titles in Florence, Antwerp, and Basel. His win streak was ultimately broken in the semifinals of the Paris Masters.

The Canadian, who is currently competing in the ATP Finals for the first time, got off to a poor start when he lost to Casper Ruud. However, he quickly rebounded, defeating 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal to score his first career victory over the Spaniard. Auger-Aliassime will now face American Taylor Fritz in his final group-stage encounter.

In an interview with We Are Tennis, Felix Auger-Aliassime disclosed that he was really pleased with how he achieved all of his goals this year.

"It's a great satisfaction, it's maybe even the first year where I can really say that I have achieved all my goals and even better. When I look at the season in a whole and tell myself that I won my titles and that I qualified for the Masters, that I am now sixth in the world, I am very pleased," Auger-Aliassime said.

"It makes me very proud, I hope to play it many more times in the future" - Felix Auger-Aliassime on qualifying for the ATP Finals

Felix Auger-Aliassime in action at the Nitto ATP Finals.

In the same interview, Felix Auger-Aliassime stated that it was an "honor" for him to be playing in the ATP Finals. The Canadian said that it has been his "dream" ever since he came to know about it.

"I always dreamt, I used to watch this tournament since I knew that this tournament existed, the tournament of the Masters, as some people call it. It's magical as you said that there are only 8 players in the world that play this tournament every year. To see how tough and ferocious the competition is, it's an honour for me to be able to play for the first time," Auger-Aliassime said.

The World No. 6 expressed his desire to compete in the tournament many more times, saying that his first appearance meant a lot to him and made him "very proud."

"Of course, I hope to play it many more times in the future, but this first participation means a lot to me. It's something that first I dreamt about and that lately became a goal. And now, to have checked this off, to have achieved this goal, it makes me very, very proud for me and for all the people that are around me, my team, my family," the Canadian stated.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 1809 votes