"I can relate too because I have an amazing family, who, without them, I would not be here today" - Lewis Hamilton on Venus and Serena Williams' biopic

King Richard's release has given tennis fans across the globe a chance to gain insight into the lives of Venus and Serena Williams, with a look into the Williams family, especially Richard Williams, their father and coach.

Based on the life of Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard, the film traces the champion duo's formative years. The film has drawn a positive response from critics and audiences alike, who have especially praised the depiction of the bond between the close-knit family.

Speaking on the topic, the British racing driver said it was "amazing" that the film was able to highlight the family's hard work and sacrifice that went into making Venus and Serena Williams the champions they are today.

"For those two, to see both of them rise and see their success and trials and tribulations," Hamilton said. "But like all of us very, very much, we don't always understand what it's taken to get there people that tune in probably just think that they're just the best, and not understanding the commitment and the time and sacrifice that they have to put in."

Oracene Price (center), Venus and Serena's mother.

Hamilton went on to say that he could especially relate to the story because he shared a similar bond with his family. He added that much like Venus and Serena, he would not have achieved the same degree of success had it not been for his family's support.

"And so it's amazing that it's that we was able to highlight that and just you know," Hamilton said. "Behind everyone that's successful, there's always somebody you know, and very, very I can relate to because I have very amazing family, who, without them, I would not be here today"

"I hope I'll be able to do this something similar to Venus and Serena Williams" - Lewis Hamilton

Serena Williams and mother Oracene at the 2013 French Open.

Hamilton described Venus and Serena Williams' story, which forms the basis for King Richard, as "inspiring," saying it shows a family coming together to try and provide the best opportunities for their children.

The Briton later expressed hope that he himself could accomplish something similar to the champion duo.

"And I hope at some stage," Hamilton said. "I'll be able to do this something similar to be able to just I think it's inspiring for families out there who I'm sure anyone in here that has kids once the best for their kids and wants to create the best opportunity and push them in the right way. But not too much and I think that was a great showing of how you can do that."

