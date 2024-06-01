"I can return to the top" - Paula Badosa hopeful of turnaround in fortunes amid injury struggles following French Open 2024 3R exit

Paula Badosa was hopeful of a turnaround in her fortunes amid health struggles after her 2024 French Open run came to an end in the third round. The Spaniard faced her close friend Aryna Sabalenka, who ousted her in an hour and 17 minutes.

Badosa had a couple of brutal battles during her run and came back from a set down in both of them. She won 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the opening round against Katie Boulter and 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 against Yulia Putintseva in the next round.

She faced Sabalenka next but the second seed proved to be too tough for the Spaniard as she was eliminated 5-7, 1-6.

During her post-match press conference, Paula Badosa was asked about her back problem. She had suffered a stress fracture last year and has been recovering from it since.

Trending

Badosa admitted that she was far from her best and that recovery would be a long process. She said that she wanted to enjoy her tennis and the process by winning matches, and as long as she treated her back with respect she would continue to get better and hopefully return to the top rankings once again.

Badosa said (via Punto de Break):

"I am not yet at my maximum tennis level, that is evident. Miracles do not exist, this is part of a long process that I must enjoy and I feel that I am on the right path."

"Every week I am winning matches, showing that tennis is still there and that, as long as I respect my back, I must continue working and be patient. Hopefully in a few months, if I don't have any more physical problems, I can return to the top of the ranking," said Paula, before explaining how her condition is treated. problem," she added.

"I get pricks once every few weeks" - Paula Badosa explains her recovery process

Paula Badosa

Paula Baodsa also explained her recovery process during the aforementioned press conference. She said that she was constantly in touch with her doctor to check her sensations.

The Spaniard added that she got pricked every few weeks as they helped them go without pain for some duration that she hoped lasted on the upcoming grass tour as well.

Badosa said:

"I am in constant contact with my doctor and we are evaluating my sensations. Generally, I get pricks once every few weeks since when I have an injection, I can endure several of them without pain. I had an injection before coming to Paris, so I hope the effect It also lasted me on the grass tour."