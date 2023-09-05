“I can say I’m back; this is what I live for”- Alexander Zverev on crushing Jannik Sinner in US Open 4R marathon to set up quarterfinal vs Alcaraz

Following his epic fourth-round win over Jannik Sinner at the 2023 US Open on Monday, September 4, 12th seed Alexander Zverev said that he is back in the game and that occassions like these is what he has always lived for.

In a grueling five-setter, which lasted four hours and 41 minutes, Alexander Zverev defeated Jannik Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to advance to the last eight. This will be the 26-year-old’s third appearance in the quarterfinals of the US Open, where he will lock horns with top seed Carlos Alcaraz.

After playing the longest match of his career, the German star said in an on-court interview that he has missed playing until late in front of a large crowd, but that he would have liked a shorter match.

"Longest match ever!" Zverev said. "Well, I guess I can say I am back, right? So, it’s a..I don’t know, this is what I live for, this is what I absolutely love to do. I would have loved to play a little bit shorter, that’s for sure but you know last year when I wasn’t able to play, this is exactly the moment that I missed, playing until 1:30 am in front of a packed crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium. There is nothing better."

Alexander Zverev to play Carlos Alcaraz in 2023 US Open quarterfinals

Alexander Zverev will take on World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the US Open. Alcaraz cruised into the last eight after making quick work of Italian player Mattteo Arnaldi in straight sets at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

When Zverev was asked about the prospects of playing the defending US Open champion in the quarterfinals, he responded by saying that he will give it his "absolute best."

“I mean I am here to play, that’s what I love doing," Zverev said. "I don’t know what it will end up but I will give it my absolute best like I always do. I will fight until the last moment, of course I have to recover after this physical match but yeah I will be ready.”

Alexander Zverev leads Carlos Alcaraz 3-2 in their head-to-head record. However, Alcaraz won their most recent meeting at the 2023 Madrid Open. Their upcoming quarter-final matchup be exciting to watch, as both of the Spaniard's wins over Zverev have come on claycourts, while the German has triumphed over Alcaraz on hardcourts.