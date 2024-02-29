"I can say I won Wimbledon 4 times, I didn't" - Andy Roddick takes sarcastic dig at US Representative Nancy Mace's 'hollow' statement on IVF

Andy Roddick took a sarcastic dig at US Representative and Republican Nancy Mace for her statement on In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

Alabama Supreme Court recently adjudged that frozen embryos have the same rights as children and that their destruction would be punishable by law. This has endangered the future of IVF treatments in the state.

However, Mace recently put forward a resolution wherein all parties work in tandem to support IVF access for women across the country. She then expressed disappointment at the lack of support from corporate media on the matter.

"One thing I wanna say today, because I have c0-sponsored legislation and resolutions by my colleagues on the other side of the aisle as it relates to contraception, as it relates to contraceptives, as it relates to providing information about protecting IVF and yet not a single one of them because they were Democrats, got criticized for the legislation. Yet today, I'm trying to work with members on both sides of the aisle together, to condemn the ruling in Alabama, to express our sentiment and express our support for IVF access for women all across the country. So when a Republican does it, it should be equally supported by the corporate media but apparently it's not," Nancy Mace said.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, February 28, Roddick claimed Mace's support for IVF contradicted her vote on the Alabama bill. He mocked her 'hollow' statements by falsely claiming that he had won four Wimbledon titles.

"Statements ring hollow when they run counter to your actual votes on the matter. I can say I won Wimbledon 4 times. I didn’t," Roddick wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Andy Roddick finished runner-up at Wimbledon on three occasions

Andy Roddick at the 2012 Wimbledon Championships

Andy Roddick has never won a title at the Wimbledon Championships but finished runner-up on three occasions.

In 2004, Roddick defeated Mario Ancic, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 to reach the Wimbledon final for the first time in his career. However, defending champion Roger Federer rallied from a set down to beat the American, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3), 6-4 and claim his career's third Major title.

The 2005 Wimbledon final presented Roddick an opportunity to seek revenge on Federer. However, the Swiss once again got the better of the 2003 US Open winner, ending with a more comfortable 6-2, 7-6(2), 6-4 scoreline.

Andy Roddick reached the 2009 final, again playing Federer for the title. The American put up a strong fight but eventually lost in the fifth-set tiebreak (7-5, 6-7(6), 6-7(5), 6-3, 14-16).