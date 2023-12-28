“I can take it easy” – Iga Swiatek keen on achieving her goals at Australian Open, affirms not being under pressure

Iga Swiatek recently stated that she looks forward to achieving her goals at the Australian Open, scheduled to begin on January 14, 2024.

Swiatek touched down in Perth, Australia, ahead of Poland's United Cup campaign due to start on Saturday, December 30. She will spearhead the national side's charge alongside teammates Hubert Hurkacz, Daniel Michalski, Jan Zielinski, Katarzyna Kawa and Katarzyna Piter.

In a few weeks' time, the Pole would be competing at Melbourne Park for the Happy Slam for the sixth time since turning pro in the year 2016. During a press conference ahead of the United Cup, Swiatek reflected on her feelings about performing well at the Australian Open without overburdening herself.

"I did semifinals the year before. Last year was fourth round. I don't feel like I need to defend a lot. But honestly I never think about stuff like that," she said.

"When you are a defending champion, obviously there is something else to the tournament. I feel like I can kind of take it easy. I haven't won Australian Open yet, so I can only kind of look forward and try to achieve my goals," Swiatek added.

The World No. 1 vowed to focus more on executing her gameplan as per the lessons she has learned during training sessions at the pre-season.

"But really for now, we're just starting the season, so I'll focus on the first matches to get into the rhythm and to just see what I learned during the pre-season and how I can just, yeah, put it into matches," Iga Swiatek stated.

Iga Swiatek has yet to reach an Australian Open final

Iga Swiatek plays a shot: 2023 Australian Open - Day 7

Iga Swiatek made her Australian Open debut in 2019 as a 17-year-old. Notably, it was her first appearance at the Grand Slams overall.

Swiatek started off her 2019 campaign in the qualifiers and made it as far as the second round on her maiden outing. She exited the tournament with a 2-6, 0-6 loss at the hands of 27th seed Camila Giorgi.

The four-time Grand Slam champion entered the 2020 Australian Open draw as an unseeded player and went as far as the fourth round. Swiatek met a similar fate in the following edition as the 15th seed.

In 2022, she improved her previous performances at the Melbourne Major by booking her place in the semifinals. Swiatek, however, lost her final-four tie against Danielle Collins in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek entered the 2023 Australian Open draw as the top seed but was knocked out by eventual finalist Elena Rybakina in the pre-quarterfinals.