"I carried the Olympic gold around, brought it out at bars, it was a chick magnet - for Mike; I was married": Bob Bryan discloses to Andy Roddick

Bob Bryan has hilariously disclosed to Andy Roddick how he used his Olympic gold medal to woo women for his brother Mike.

Bob and Mike Bryan, the most successful men's doubles pairing in the history of tennis, won the gold medal at the London 2012 Summer Olympics. The brothers dispatched Thomaz Bellucci/Andre Sa (Brazil), Nikolay Davydenko/Mikhail Youzhny (Russia), Jonathan Erlich/Andy Ram (Israel), and Julien Benneteau/Richard Gasquet (France) to reach the final.

In the final, Bob and Mike defeated Michael Jo-Wilfried Llodra/Tsonga (France) to win gold and complete the career Golden Slam in men's doubles. The brothers recently featured as guests on former ATP singles World No. 1 Andy Roddick's Served With Andy Roddick podcast, where they touched on various aspects of their historic 2012 win.

At one point, Bob revealed to Roddick that it took some time for both the brothers to come to terms with what they had achieved.

"Thirty-four years old, there was a sense of urgency, we had to win gold. It all came together, it was one of those moments. There were no tears on that medal stands it was shock. It was a few weeks later that it finally hit us," Bob told Roddick (via Tennis.com).

Bob went on to comically recall how he would bring out his Olympic gold medal at bars to attract women. He also stated that he would attract women not for himself because he was married but for his brother Mike.

"I carried [the medal] around in my bag for six months, brought it out at bars, it was a chick magnet—for Mike, because I was married," Bob added.

Bob and Mike Bryan won the 2007 Davis Cup alongside Andy Roddick

Mike Bryan, Bob Bryan, James Blake, and Andy Roddick (from left to right) after winning the 2007 Davis Cup

In 2007, Bob and Mike Bryan were part of the United States' Davis Cup-winning team, which also featured Andy Roddick and James Blake. The team was captained by John McEnroe's brother, Patrick, and faced Russia in the final in Portland, Oregon.

Roddick kickstarted proceedings on the first day with a dominant straight-sets win over Dmitry Tursunov. Next up, Blake weathered a Mikhail Youzhny storm, giving the United States a 2-0 lead going into the doubles day.

In doubles, the Bryan brothers' prowess shone through, as the identical twins outclassed the pairing of Igor Andreev and Nikolay Davydenko to clinch the Davis Cup for the United States. It marked the first time that the United States had won the prestigious team tennis event since 1995.

