"I certainly won't put a ceiling on what Rafael Nadal can achieve in 2022" - Wally Masur

After missing most of the 2021 season due to a chronic foot injury, Rafael Nadal has made an unbeaten start to 2022. The Spaniard won a record-breaking 21st Major at the Australian Open, as well as titles in Melbourne and Acapulco, to start the year with a 15-match winning streak.

While speaking to ausopen.com, former World No. 15 Wally Masur said he will not put a ceiling on what Rafael Nadal can go on to achieve this year, considering how well he has played on hardcourt so far.

"I certainly won't put a ceiling on what Rafa can achieve," Masur said. "I think if he's playing this well on the hard courts... I don't like to prognosticate in terms of matches that he can win consecutively because it almost seems impossible; 15 in a row, (potentially) 17, 18, 19, it just seems quite incredible at that level. I'm loathe to say what he can do."

The Spaniard overtook Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with a 21st Grand Slam crown in Melbourne. Given his record at Roland Garros, he will be the bookmakers' favorite to extend his lead in Paris later this year.

Masur feels the Spaniard's form will put a spring in his step ahead of the French Open. He added that fans should refrain from making predictions about the rest of Rafael Nadal's season and "live in the now," just like the Spaniard.

"I will say the French is looking pretty positive for him. If he can play this well on hard court, it's gotta put a spring in his step when he gets to Paris in May," he said.

"But maybe we've got to be a bit like Rafa; over the years, has there been a better player at just living in the now? The past is done. The next point hasn't happened yet. He’s here, right now. This is what he does, and this is what matters most," the Aussie added. "Maybe we just sit back and enjoy Rafa in the now, because it seems to be how he approaches it."

We should never doubt champions" - Wally Masur on Rafael Nadal's 2022 season

Rafael Nadal with the 2022 Mexican Open trophy

During the interview, Masur said that Rafael Nadal's injury troubles last year and the low expectations he may have had coming into 2022 helped the 35-year-old. Masur added that being free of pressure played a key role in the Spaniard finding his best form.

"Sometimes when you have been a little bit injured, and you've done all the work but you're not sure (how you'll fare when you return), you do go in with less expectation," Masur said.

"Sometimes when you're full of expectation things don't quite go your way; it's not the best place to be mentally. But maybe just expectation was down, and he was just enjoying being back on the court and competing, and we saw the absolute best of him (in Melbourne). And we continue to see the absolute best of him," he added.

TENNIS @Tennis



is the only active male player to win 20 or more titles on two different surfaces—he has 62 on clay and 25 on hard courts.



Nadal won his 23rd, 24th and 25th hard-court titles this year at the Melbourne Summer Set, the Australian Open and Acapulco. DID YOU KNOW @RafaelNadal is the only active male player to win 20 or more titles on two different surfaces—he has 62 on clay and 25 on hard courts.Nadal won his 23rd, 24th and 25th hard-court titles this year at the Melbourne Summer Set, the Australian Open and Acapulco. DID YOU KNOW❓@RafaelNadal is the only active male player to win 20 or more titles on two different surfaces—he has 62 on clay and 25 on hard courts.Nadal won his 23rd, 24th and 25th hard-court titles this year at the Melbourne Summer Set, the Australian Open and Acapulco.

The former Australian Open semifinalist reckons Rafael Nadal drew upon his years of hard work and good habits to find the right formula to make a successful comeback.

The Aussie suggested that the World No. 4's comeback was a lesson to never underestimate the champions of the game.

"I just think when the chips are down, and he's been injured, and the chips were down in several matches (so far in 2022), he's just got so many good behaviours and habits, so many years of hard work to draw upon, so many positive routines," he said.

"We should never doubt the champions. Never, never doubt the champions. They keep showing you something," Masur asserted.

