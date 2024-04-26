"I choose the colors, I don't want to wear something I don't like" - Jelena Ostapenko on her sense of fashion and designing her own outfits

Jelena Ostapenko talked about her fashion sensibilities during an interview with Prakash Amritraj after her second-round win at the ongoing Mutua Madrid Open.

Ostapenko, the ninth seed at the prestigious WTA 1000 tournament, received a first-round bye and faced Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. The Latvian made short work of the Spaniard as she cruised to a 6-3, 6-1 win to progress to the third round, where she will face Maria Lourdes Carle.

After her post-match on-court formalities, Ostapenko sat down for an interview with Tennis Channel. Host Prakash Amritraj asked the WTA World No. 10 if she is involved in the creative process behind her colorful outfits.

In her response, Ostapenko said that she decides on the colors of the outfits and discusses her fashion preferences with the girl who serves as her designer. She also stated that she steers clear of wearing outfits she does not like.

"I mean, of course, I choose the colors and the way the dress is. So, I talk with the girl who is doing it so we both are working on it. Of course, I don't want to wear something I don't like," Ostapenko said.

Jelena Ostapenko partnered with a Latvian activewear brand in 2021

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Latvian activewear brand DK One roped in Ostapenko as a partner during the off-season following the conclusion of the 2021 tennis season. In a 2022 WTA Tour interview, the Latvian talked about the challenges she faced when she partnered with the brand to design clothing.

According to the 2017 French Open champion, fashion designing seems easy, but is a complex process in reality.

"It all looks very easy, but when you start going through all the steps – Oh, my God! First you have to do the patterns and the shapes. Then there is the fabric. Then you can do the design. The colors come last," Ostapenko said.

Ostapenko also expressed her fondness for bright colors, which she typically sports when stepping on the tennis court.

"Bright, bright colors are my favorites. The neon pink, the neon yellow, the neon green. The blue, too," Ostapenko added.

The Latvian is the favorite to win against Lourdes Carle at the Madrid Open. If Ostapenko progresses to the fourth round, she will face either 2022 Madrid Open champion Ons Jabeur or 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez.