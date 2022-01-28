"For me, it's all about Australian Open more than anything else" - Rafael Nadal on prospect of winning 21st Slam after reaching AO final

Rafael Nadal defeated Matteo Berrettini in four sets to advance to the final of the 2022 Australian Open. The Spaniard is one win away from a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.

In the post-match interview, Nadal claimed he was only focused on the Australian Open final and not the Grand Slam record. The Spaniard described the Melbourne Major as an "amazing event," and admitted he never thought he would get "another chance" to compete in the final due to his recent injuries.

"For me, it's all about the Australian Open more than anything else now. It is just an amazing event. As I said a couple of days ago, I have been unlucky doing my career with some injuries and all times, I played finals with good chances, against Novak [in] 2012, against Roger [in] 2017," said Nadal.

The Spaniard also highlighted that he felt "lucky" to have won at least one title in Melbourne, having made five finals.

"I was close a couple of times, feel very lucky that I won only once in my career in 2009. But, I never thought about another chance [in] 2022. So, just enjoy the victory today, and then after tomorrow, I will try my best," added the Spaniard.

Rafael Nadal will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open final

Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev at the ATP World Tour Finals 2020

Rafael Nadal will square off against either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open on Sunday. The Spaniard will be making his 29th Grand Slam final appearance and sixth in Melbourne.

Nadal won his first-ever Australian Open final against Roger Federer in 2009. But he has since suffered four defeats in title clashes. He lost to Novak Djokovic in 2012 and 2019, Roger Federer in 2017, and Stan Wawrinka in 2014.

His battle against Djokovic in the 2012 decider remains the longest Grand Slam final to date.

Edited by Arvind Sriram