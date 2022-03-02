"I don't close that window so that a miracle can happen as it has happened with Andy Murray" - Juan Martin del Potro

Juan Martin del Potro has revealed that he has not given up on a "miracle" happening to allow him to return to tennis like Andy Murray. The former US Open champion declared that his priority is to heal his knee injury so he can be an active father.

The 33-year-old was beaten 6-1, 6-3 by Federico Delbonis in the first round of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires last month - his first match since June 2019. He underwent four surgeries after fracturing his right kneecap for the second time in eight months at the 2019 Queen's Club Championships.

Following the loss to Delbonis at the ATP 250 tournament, the Argentine admitted he may have played the final match of his illustrious career. However, the former World No. 3 is yet to officially announce his retirement from the sport.

ESPN Tenis @ESPNtenis



🗣️ @StarPlusLA. "No cierro esa ventana a que pueda ocurrir un milagro como ha pasado con Murray. El tenis es mi pasión"🗣️ @delpotrojuan "No cierro esa ventana a que pueda ocurrir un milagro como ha pasado con Murray. El tenis es mi pasión"🗣️ @delpotrojuan a @StarPlusLA. https://t.co/bGAjxWuaWA

In an interview with Star Plus Latinoamerica, as reported by ESPN Tenis, del Potro did not rule out the possibility of making another comeback. He referenced the successful return from hip resurfacing surgery by Andy Murray, who had also looked set to be forced into retirement through injury.

"I don't close that window so that a miracle can happen as it has happened with [Andy] Murray. Tennis is my passion," the 33-year-old said.

The current World No. 745 then discussed why he played in Buenos Aires and his intention to recover from his injury nightmare in order to be active with his son.

"I felt it was time to say that I was playing," he added. "It was time to put an end to this suffering and this nightmare that I have been living since the day I had the operation. I have to heal my leg. How can I not go out for a bike ride with my son? Or to play tennis if he wants one day? I would like to be an active father."

"To get there, I had to go through a path of suffering and ugly things" - Juan Martin del Potro on winning the Davis Cup in 2016

Juan Martin del Potro during Argentina's semifinal against Great Britain in the 2016 Davis Cup World Group.

Juan Martin del Potro also spoke of how difficult it was to get to a position where he could help Argentina win their only Davis Cup title in 2016. The Argentine returned in 2016 after undergoing three surgeries on his left wrist in 2014 and 2015.

"When we came back from winning the Davis Cup (in 2016), I said: 'Here's the cup, now I'm going to sleep peacefully'," Del Potro said. "But to get there, I had to go through a path of suffering and ugly things."

Despite being plagued by injuries, the 33-year-old has secured an impressive haul of 22 ATP titles.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala