“I don't have a coach, I would never put that burden on someone” - Nick Kyrgios after his Wimbledon quarterfinal defeat of Cristian Garin

Nick Kyrgios broke new ground on Wednesday, beating Cristian Garin in straight sets to go through to his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The Australian beat Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(5) in a little more than two hours on Court 1.

Kyrgios overpowered the Chilean with his ball-striking, while also demonstrating great touch from all areas of the court. Garin made a fast start but the World No. 40 never panicked.

The unseeded Aussie hit his backhand with control and played aggressively off his forehand, firing 20 winners, including 10 aces, in the first and second sets to take control of the contest.

The 27-year-old soaked up the pressure in the third set, saved three break points and rallied from 3-5 down in the tie-break to advance to the semis. Speaking after the match, Kyrgios said that he enjoyed the atmosphere and was relieved to emerge victorious.

“An amazing atmosphere out here again. I just never thought I'd be in the semifinal of a Grand Slam. I thought my ship had sailed. I didn't go about things great earlier in my career and may have wasted that little window but I’m just really proud of the way that I've just come back out here and with my team and just to be able to compete,” Nick Kyrgios said.

The six-foot-four Australian, who turned pro in 2013 after winning the Australian Open in the boys’ singles and the Wimbledon Championships in boys’ doubles that year, has been without a full-time coach throughout his career.

“It definitely [matters to me about reaching the semifinals]. However, I don't have a coach and I would never put that burden on someone,” Kyrgios said, when touched upon the topic.

“Each and everyone in my team plays a very important role. I feel like no one knows my tennis better than I do. I've been playing this sport since I was seven and now into the semifinal of a Grand Slam. I’m pretty happy,” he added.

“I thought I was on the back foot, I got lucky on a couple of break points” - Nick Kyrgios on his win against Cristian Garin

Nick Kyrgios and Cristian Garin after their 2022 Wimbledon Championships quarterfinal.

Following the victory over Cristian Garin, Nick Kyrgios became the first Australian man to advance to the last four at a Major since Lleyton Hewitt at the 2005 US Open.

Though Kyrgios won in straight-sets, he believes that the match could have easily swung Garin’s way.

“Honestly I thought I was playing on the back. He's a hell of a player, he’s obviously feeling very confident, he’s had a hell of a tournament by making it to the quarterfinals. I thought I was on the back foot, I got lucky on a couple of break points. It could have been easily him standing here, so I'll just take that and prepare for my next match,” Nick Kyrgios said.

The World No. 40 will meet either Rafael Nadal or Taylor Fritz in the semifinal. Kyrgios trails the Spaniard 3-6 head-to-head, while he has never played Fritz to date.

