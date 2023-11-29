"I was coming for revenge" - Felix Auger-Aliassime and Sebastian Korda joyfully hark back on their clash from junior tennis seven years ago

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Sebastian Korda have joyfully harked back on their clash in junior tennis seven years ago.

Auger-Aliassime and Korda enjoyed huge success in junior years before making their mark on the men's tour. The two North American talents also shared numerous memorable moments with each other during their early days.

Taking to social media on Tuesday (November 28), Korda recollected a face-off with Auger-Aliassime on clay in 2016, calling it "crazy".

"@felixaliassime crazy throwback," Korda wrote on his Instagram stories.

Sebastian Korda's Instagram story on Tuesday

In response, Auger-Aliassime jokingly said he was "coming for revenge" in that clash.

"Yup. I was coming for revenge on this one," Auger-Aliassime wrote.

Auger-Aliassime responds to Korda on Instagram

Auger-Aliassime started playing tennis when he was just four years old. After winning the doubles title at the 2015 US Open junior and the singles title at the same tournament the following year, the Canadian turned professional in 2017. He became the first post-millennial player to gain a ranking.

Meanwhile, Korda made his mark in the early days of his career after winning the junior title at the 2018 Australian Open. He made his ATP main draw debut later that year at the New York Open.

A look at Felix Auger-Aliassime and Sebastian Korda's head-to-head record on tour

Felix Auger-Aliassime in action at the 2023 China Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Sebastian Korda have squared off on three occasions on the ATP Tour, with the Canadian possessing a slim 2-1 advantage.

The duo first met each other at the 2021 Mexican Open, where Auger-Aliassime secured a 6-3, 6-4 second-round win against the American. The Canadian, however, was knocked out by top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the following match.

Korda responded by beating Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Estoril Open. He registered a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win to advance to the semifinals, where he lost to fellow countryman Frances Tiafoe.

Auger-Aliassime restored his lead just six months later by defeating the American 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the 2022 European Open. He beat Manuel Guinard, Dan Evans, and Richard Gasquet en route to his title.

Coming to the present day, Felix Auger-Aliassime drew curtains on his 2023 season on a disappointing note. At the Paris Masters, the 23-year-old defeated Jan-Lennard Struff before falling to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Korda made a much earlier exit at the Masters 1000 tournament. He lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the opening round and finished the season as World No. 24 in the year-end rankings.