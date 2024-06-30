"I am the complete underdog" - Emma Raducanu on being given a 'really difficult' Wimbledon 1R opponent in Ekaterina Alexandrova

Emma Raducanu recently gave her thoughts on facing 22nd-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round of Wimbledon. The Brit will be eager to match her career-best result of reaching the fourth round at SW19 this year following an impressive grasscourt season.

Raducanu underwent wrist and ankle surgeries last year, after which she was out of action for the majority of the season. The former US Open winner has been on comeback trail this year, and although the 21-year-old endured a slow start, she finally got into a good groove with semifinal and quarterfinal runs at the Nottingham Open and the Eastbourne International respectively.

Speaking to Yahoo Sport ahead of her 2024 Wimbledon campaign, Emma Raducanu touched upon her first-round encounter against Alexandrova. The Brit asserted that she would be very pleased with herself if she fought past the Russian in her opener on Monday.

"If I get through my first round, I’d be over the moon. I think it’s a tough match. She’s seeded really well," Emma Raducanu told Yahoo Sport. "It’s obviously going to be hard. I think that she’s got great weapons. On this surface, it only amplifies big weapons."

Alexandrova, meanwhile, has won two WTA titles on grass, which means she has a good aptitude for the surface. In that regard, Raducanu, who has yet to back up her breakout 2021 US Open triumph, is the underdog coming into the match — which is something she admitted herself.

"I’m expecting a really difficult match. I think it’s a match where I’m actually the complete underdog because she’s a lot older, a lot more experienced, ranked a lot higher," Raducanu added. "I feel like it’s just a great opportunity to try to get a good scalp, try to enjoy playing how I have been in the last few weeks, and just get back into it."

Emma Raducanu on her Wimbledon return: "Very happy to be back here"

Emma Raducanu lost in the second round in her last Wimbledon appearance

Emma Raducanu missed 2023 Wimbledon as she was completing her rehabilitation from surgery back then. The World No. 135 insisted that she had missed the All England Club while also expressing her gratitude towards the organizers for giving her a wildcard for the women's singles main draw this year.

"I’m very happy to be back here. I think I’ve missed this tournament so much. This year, coming back and practising, it reminded me a lot more," Emma Raducanu said. 'I just feel very grateful to have the opportunity and the wild card to be able to compete here. I obviously have amazing memories from 2021. It’s an amazing place to be."

Raducanu has made two main draw appearances at Wimbledon in her career so far. The Brit reached the second week at SW19 against all odds in 2021, but suffered an early exit the following year.

